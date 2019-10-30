HHS eliminated in sectional playoff 8-0 against Jefferson
CHARLES TOWN — Shortly after kickoff, Hampshire’s leading scorer Andrew Strawn went down with an injury and quickly the hope of the Trojans to pull of a stunning upset was lost in the mist.
“We deflated mentally when Andrew went down with a concussion,” said Hampshire Head Coach Shawn Healy.
“It was an unlucky break and it hurt us immediately. To add salt to the wound, just 3 minutes later we gave up a PK due to a huge mistake in the box.”
Once Strawn went down and the penalty kick went into the back of the net, team morale sank but some guys still refused to quit and gave it their all regardless of the score.
“We are still a young team with only one starting senior. Mental toughness has been a hindrance to us all year,” stated Coach Healy.
Hampshire fought hard, especially freshman netminder Mason Hott, but Jefferson proved to be too tough. As the game progressed, a fog thicker than pea soup rolled through Charles Town and that caused the game to be called early as playing conditions became difficult due to the inability to see the ball.
The Trojans end the year with a 6-14-1 overall record and although there are more L’s than W’s in the record books, Coach Healy still saw significant improvement from his squad this season.
“We absolutely improved in all phases of the game. We will continue to grind and will never be satisfied,” Healy said.
Now the focus is on the offseason and becoming better for 2020.
Coach Healy elaborated on his plans to improve over the next 9 months, saying “We will be in the weight room 3 nights a week from December-August. We will play indoor and outdoor in the spring. We also head back to Morgantown for camp.”
One bright spot for the Trojan soccer program last week was the JV squad. The Hampshire JV soccer team won the John F. McCormick Soccer Tournament this past weekend. Dominic Strawn buried his 2nd goal of the game to tie Bishop Walsh 2-2 and lock up the championship. Hampshire also knocked off Southern 5-1 in the tournament. o
