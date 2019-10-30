Trojan harriers win boys and girls regional championships
SUNRISE SUMMIT —The Trojan harriers boys and girls cross country teams won the regional championship on Thursday afternoon in fantastic fashion tearing up the Paul Clovis Trail on a gorgeous autumn afternoon. The girls captured their 3rd regional in the past 3 years while the boys overcame incredible odds to knock off Jefferson to capture the crown.
“You watch these kids work hard and you watch them struggle throughout the year, and it means a lot to see them achieve this as a coach,” said Hampshire Coach Bill Lipps.
For the Hampshire boys, Chris Lucas was a man on a mission as he torched the Paul Clovis Trail finishing in 1st place with a time of (17:30.4) nearly 33 seconds ahead of 2nd place.
“I was pretty happy about it. It was invigorating to go back-to-back as regional champion,” said Chris Lucas.
“Anytime you have a runner that puts in the amount of effort and gets the results like Chris does it means a lot to the whole team,” stated Coach Lipps.
Although Jefferson was the team favored to come out on top, Hampshire managed to beat them by the slimmest of margins with a score of 44 points compared to the Cougars who finished with 46 points.
Also scoring for the boys was Andrew Dorsey who took 3rd place (18:03), Austin Ramsay 10th (18:45), William Saville 11th (18:45), Coltyn Kile 19th (19:20), Hunter Rose 23rd (19:40), and Dennis Davis 27th (20:13).
“The boys exceeded my expectations,” said Coach Lipps. “When you look at what we did in the BWW invite against the regional teams they were 25 points down to Jefferson, then to turnaround 27 points which came in the last mile was absolutely incredible.”
So what does Lipps expect at states?
“I would expect our guys to exceed the ranking of 9th, but we will see.”
Although it may have appeared that the Hampshire girls would win in easy fashion, that was not the case as Jada Fout, a key senior runner on the squad woke up with the flu, and the top Trojan runner Jadyn Judy was out with injury. Nevertheless, the Trojans were able to show their top form as several girls stepped up to help Hampshire capture the win.
Danielle Davis finished in 3rd place overall with a time of (22:16). Maggie Odom ran an outstanding race finishing in 4th (22:22), while Alex Kile took 5th (22:23). Katie Dice crossed the finish line in 10th (23:04), Deidra Haines 13th (23:45), Emalee Bradley 18th (24:41), and Alexa VanMeter 25th (25:43).
“The girls always step up,” said Lipps.
“Whenever you think they can’t step up anymore, they absolutely do.”
Both cross-country squads will run on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Cabell Midland in Ona, W.Va. o
