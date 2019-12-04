Hampshire Trojan Scarf
The Hampshire boys soccer team is selling scarves. These are 62” long x 7” wide. Made with premium HD Knit. Perfect for Trojan fans of all sports – not sport specific. These are double sided with Hampshire on one side and Trojans on the other. Scarves are $20 each. Contact a member of the boys soccer team to get your scarf before Christmas.
Capon Bridge Bengals lead North to victory in All-Star game
The North took down the South in the WFYFL all-star games. The North D-team won 13-7, C-team won, and B-team won 7-0. Landon Eversole led the North team down the field on the first possession of the game. A Winchester running back scored the touchdown while Bengals all-star Landon Eversole found the endzone on a QB draw to make the score 7-0. This was the 2nd year in a row Eversole has been the signal caller for the North.
5th Annual Jingle Run presented by QC Striders
The 5th annual Jingle Run 5K Run/2 Mile Walk/Kids Fun Mile is Saturday Dec. 14th in Fort Ashby.
The course is located on Dan’s Run Road. It will begin and end by the Fort Ashby Primary School. Awards and registration will be held in the Fort Ashby Primary School. (44 Fort Ashby Road, Fort Ashby, WV 26719) Parking is available at the Fort Ashby Community Building and Trinity UM Church located on the road before the primary school. Please do not park behind the Primary School. The road that wraps beside and behind the primary school is a private road.
Age Groups: 10 and under; 11-13, 14-16, 17-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60 and over
Awards: Overall male and female 5K; male and female masters; Top three finishers per age/gender group in 5K; and Ribbons to all kids 10 and under and plus mile participants
Entry Fee: $15.00 5K/2 Mile walk; $12.00 Kids Fun Mile if post marked by November 30th
$20.00 5K/2 Mile walk; $15.00 Kids Fun Mile Race day (T-shirt for pre-register and on race day while supplies last.)
Checks payable to: Frankfort High School – all proceeds go toward FHS Cross-Country Program
Schedule: Registration opens at 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m., 5K/2 mile walk 9 a.m. Kids mile conclusion of 5K race/2mile walk, then awards after conclusion of kids race. If poor weather conditions on race day, check your email or QC Striders facebook page for information. Make-up day is December 21st. Questions: Email Coach Phillips at jcphillips@k12.wv.us. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.