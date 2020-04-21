The WVSSAC has cancelled the boys' and girls' state basketball tournaments as well as the spring sports of tennis, track, softball and baseball.
Bernie Dolan stated,
"To coincide with Governor Justice’s order to continue distant learning and keep the school buildings closed, the WVSSAC agrees and supports the decision of the Governor and Superintendent Burch. For the safety of our students, schools and the communities, this was the right decision.
The WVSSAC has cancelled the Boys’ and Girls’ State Basketball tournaments as well as the spring sports of Tennis, Track, Softball and Baseball.
This is an extremely difficult time for our students, coaches, schools and communities. West Virginians are a resilient group who will overcome this virus and all problems that come with it.
The WVSSAC wishes that everyone stays safe during these difficult times. Even though we are practicing physical separation, it is more important than ever to stay connected with our family, teammates and friends.
To our member schools, we will be providing guidance for the 3-week summer period as more information comes to light.
Stay safe, we will see you soon.
Bernie Dolan
WVSSAC Executive Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.