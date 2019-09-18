SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Trojans hold a 31-8 advantage in the all-time series against Petersburg but the Vikings were able to come away with a victory last year 35-28 on Sunrise Summit. After Hampshire beat Petersburg 80-0 in 2001, the two teams took a 16-year hiatus, however, the rivalry was renewed starting in 2017.
Petersburg enters Friday night with a 1-2 overall record having beaten Berkeley Springs 25-14 in week 1, but dropping games against Pendleton County 25-16 and Keyser 59-0 in week 2 and week 3 respectively.
The Vikings run a Wing-T offense and Hampshire Coach Aaron Rule pointed out some strengths of the team, “They like to do some misdirection and they also like to spread it out some as well.”
Last year the Vikings won 7 games and earned a playoff berth but during the offseason Coach Kevin Board accepted a new coaching position in Ohio that ushered in a new era with Coach Winston Redman at the helm.
Petersburg is a young squad with only 3 seniors on the roster but features a strong junior class that has 18 kids. Keep an eye out for Dawon Tingler, senior QB and DE, Wyatt Arbaugh, junior FB and LB, and Montana Sindledecker, FB and DE.
“They have several players that we need to stop including their quarterback,” said Rule.
Defensively the Vikings run a 4-2-5 package that the Trojans should be familiar with considering they run the same defensive scheme.
Coach Rule believes his team will be able to knock off the Vikings if they play as well as they did in the 4th quarter against Spring Mills. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 in Petersburg. o
