SUNRISE SUMMIT — Although the boys soccer team lost both games last week, 2-0 to Jefferson and 5-1 to Southern Garrett, there was still significant growth from the team from previous seasons.
Head Coach Shawn Healy shined a light on the defensive improvement.
“Looking at our areas of growth this season, to me, you have to look at our defense,” said Healy.
“Last year at home against Jefferson we lost 9-0 and allowed a staggering 30 shots on goal against our keeper. This season we cut that down to just 14 shots on target and gave up two goals. Our defense was able to slow them down and get under their feet.”
Part of the growth defensively can be attributed to the efforts of the stingy center back Anthony Voit who leads the team with 37 steals. That tally has surpassed the season total of anyone on the team from just one season ago.
Last Tuesday the Trojans kept Jefferson off the scoreboard in the first half and overall the team played perhaps their best game of the season.
“The plan was to stifle them with pressure and constantly have ball coverage and support. We know they can move the ball and we had to be on them at or before they received the next pass,” explained Healy.
Although the Trojans looked good on Tuesday against the Cougars, Coach Healy felt like the squad took a ½ step back against Southern.
“We jumped in front and took all the momentum but then an unlucky PK against us took the air out of my guys. We still have to find a way to further mature and be able to handle certain situations.”
Similar to the girls, the boys soccer team is in the gauntlet of their schedule as they have 5 games in 9 days starting with Keyser on Tuesday night, Musselman on Thursday, Allegany on Saturday, Washington on Monday, and then Northern Garrett next Wednesday. So how will the Trojans manage the workload?
“We will just take it one day at a time. We are never looking past the next game in front of us,” Healy stated.
