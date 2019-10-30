HCP&R and Wilson Lanes will sponsor the seventh annual Chuck Parsons Memorial Bowling Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at noon at Wilson Lanes. The 3-game USBC-sanctioned tourney is open to all walk-in single men and women bowlers, and the registration fee for all entries is $30, with unlimited re-entries welcomed. A guaranteed first prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the tournament champion. Proceeds from the tournament will be donated to HCP&R to help fund summer youth programs.
All bowlers will need to be currently sanctioned using the book average from the 2018-19 season or the 2019 summer season. The handicap for the tourney will be 90% of 220. The tournament is dedicated to the memory of Chuck Parsons, an avid bowler and supporter of youth sports, who died unexpectedly in October 2012. Questions regarding the tourney should be directed to Wilson Lanes at (304) 822-4100.
Hampshire Mat Club
Registrations are now being accepted for the Hampshire Mat Club, a youth wrestling organization supported by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation for boys and girls ages four-through-fifteen. The HMC teaches folkstyle wrestling, which is the same format used in high school and college wrestling. Wrestlers will be classified by both age and weight for competition. The Mat Club practices 3 nights per week until the matches begin and twice per week thereafter.
HMC will once again compete in the Mason Dixon League, which features teams from the surrounding West Virginia and Virginia area, and tournaments in that league will be held on weekends during December, January and February. The Club will also attend other tourneys around the area, including state competitions.
The registration fee for the Hampshire Mat Club is $25. To register, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at the first practice, which will be Monday, Nov. 4, at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Romney Middle School Gym.
Jump Start Basketball Clinic
Plans are complete for our seventh annual Jump Start Basketball Clinic. Jump Start is open to all boys and girls in grades 3-7 (Note the change in the grades. Due to WVSSAC regulations, 8th graders are not allowed to participate in this clinic). The girls’ clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon until 4 p.m. at the HHS gym. The boys’ clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, and will be split into 2 sessions. Grades 3 and 4 will meet from 8 until 10 a.m., followed by grades 5-7 from 10 a.m. until noon. Registration fee for Jump Start will be $10.
Jump Start will focus on individual and team skills and fundamentals. Julieanne Buckley, girls’ head basketball coach at HHS, will run the girls’ session, and Dan Alkire, head boys’ basketball coach at HHS, will run the boys’ clinics.
To register for the clinics, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you the day of the clinic. You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at HHS the day of the clinic.
Jump Start is a great way to get prepared for our upcoming youth basketball leagues, Biddy Buddy and the Intermediate Basketball League. Don’t miss this chance to learn to play the game the Trojan Way.
Christmas Festival of Lights
Our seventh annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 until 10 p.m. We will serve coffee, hot chocolate and cookies free of charge to all who attend the Lighting Ceremony, and Santa will be there to greet the kids of all ages. And you kids need to remember to bring an ornament to help decorate the official Christmas Festival of Lights Christmas Tree.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past 6 years. We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to over 200 displays this year. New features for 2019 include a big reindeer catapult display in the middle of the park and a four-foot extension to our giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it an 18-foot tree this year.
Also, don't forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to a specific frequency and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition. o
