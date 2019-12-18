Hampshire knocks off Petersburg and Frankfort to open the season 2-0
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Year two under coach Danny Alkire has started off in fantastic fashion as the Trojans pounded Petersburg last Tuesday 61-54, then upended rival Frankfort on Saturday 55-54.
“I expected us to come out and play hard this season,” said Alkire.
“We have a good group of hard nosed kids, so ultimately I knew it was obtainable.”
This is the best start for the Trojans since 2014, when the team accumulated a record of 4-0.
The Trojans faced some challenges in the opening contest against Petersburg as they trailed 34-28 entering halftime, however, the defense buckled down in the 2nd half holding the Vikings to just 20 points while pouring in 33 of their own.
Trevor Sardo led the team with 12 points while Mikhi Anderson added 10. Drew Keckley and Seth Eaton each added 9 points while the man in the post, Caleb Cannon, tossed in 7.
For the Vikings Kanner Turner, Dalton Long, and Charlie Moomaw all scored 12 points each.
Weather postponed the game on Friday against Frankfort but luckily, both teams were able to reschedule and play on Saturday.
Frankfort jumped out to a narrow 14-13 lead after the end of the first quarter but Hampshire stormed back scoring 17 points in the 2nd while holding the Falcons to just 8 points for a 30-22 halftime lead.
Frankfort trimmed the lead down to 7 points, 43-36 after the end of the 3rd quarter and scored 18 points in the final stanza but they came up 1 point shy as the Trojans captured victory 55-54.
“Frankfort is a good team that is going to win a lot of games this season, so I think it meant a lot to our kids to beat them,” Alkire stated.
The key to beating the Falcons was being patient on offense.
“We went from 31 turnovers against Petersburg to only 17 against Frankfort,” said Alkire.
“That’s still about 5 more than I would like to see right now.”
Trevor Sardo had the hot hand for the Trojans scoring 17 points while Drew Keckley wound up with 9.
Caleb Cannon and Chirstian Hicks each finished with 8 points while point guard Austin Ramsay added 7.
For the Falcons the big man down low David Blanco led the way with 14 points.
The Knotts brothers combined for 19 points as Isaiah tossed in 10 and Jansen finished with 9. Brock Robinette and J.J. Blank each scored 8 points for Frankfort.
Next up for Hampshire is an away game at Spring Mills this evening, Wednesday, Dec. 18, with tipoff at 6 p.m.
So what will it take for the Trojans to knock off the Cardinals?
“We need to play our game and not allow them to speed us up,” Alkire explained.
“But no matter what, I want our kids to go out there and have fun.”
As Coach Alkire can attest to, winning is fun. o
