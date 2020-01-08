The Fireside II Horseshoe team sponsored by the Fireside Inn and Restaurant in Ft. Ashby, won the nine team West Virginia Horseshoe League 2019 regular season and playoff championship. The team finished the regular season with a record of 187-29 and a 213-39 overall. Their winning season was dedicated to the memory of their coach and captain, Tim Frye.
Pictured (front row, left to right) Ernie Shaw, Donnie Shaw, J.D. Corbin, Josh Armentrout, (back) Charlie Kesner, Craig Hannas, Buddy Vanmeter, Mike Wolf, (not pictured) Bart Armentrout, Mike Corbin, Anthony Lewis and Joe Nicholson.
