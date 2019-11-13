SUNRISE SUMMIT — As the fall sports scene draws to a close, the Trojan swim team is off and paddling this weekend in Clarksburg in their first competition of the year.
Hampshire returns a ton of kids to the squad and Coach Lisa Lease is eager to dive in.
“I am very excited to start this new season,” said Coach Lease.
“It is very encouraging to see this team grow in terms of numbers. We had a relatively small team last year but we are up by 8 swimmers. Most of the new additions are boys so we should have a really strong team this year.”
Coach Lease also discussed some of the difficulties of starting a new campaign.
“Getting everyone on the same page. Most of our new members have never swam before so just getting them to understand the language of swim takes a while,” explained Lease.
Most of all the opening weekend in Clarksburg is just an opportunity to see where the current team is at and helping establish a point of growth throughout the season.
“ We have several new members to our team so I just want them to get a feel for what swimming is all about,” said Lease.
“As for the returning swimmers, I expect them to put forth their best effort and get the best time possible. We will be swimming against some pretty tough competition, but being that it will most likely be everyone's first meet, I feel that our team will be just as competitive as any other.” o
