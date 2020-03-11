SOUTH CHARLESTON — In an effort to provide accessible fishing opportunities for families and new anglers during the 2020 spring fishing season, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced the dates and locations of more than 70 trout stockings at several state parks and forests.
Stockings are scheduled on Fridays and Saturdays in March, April and May. They start on March 13 and run through May 22.
"Our parks and forests have some of the best fishing spots in the state and we want to give folks a chance to experience their natural beauty while also enjoying a weekend fishing trip with their family," said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. "Our goal with these stockings is to make fishing fun and approachable for new anglers and people who aren't able to get out and fish during the week at a regularly stocked lake or stream."
Families who wish to stay at a state park or forest on a stocking weekend are encouraged to make travel plans in advance because cabins and lodges book up fast. Reservations can be made online at www.wvstateparks.com.
Anglers 15 and older should also make sure they have a valid fishing license, which can be purchased online at www.wvfish.com.
Stocking Dates and Locations
March 13
Blackwater Falls — Pendleton Lake, Thomas Park Lake
Chief Logan — Chief Logan Lake
Holly River — Laurel Fork (inside park), Left Fork of Holly River
Tomlinson Run — Tomlinson Run Lake, King Creek, Tomlinson Run
March 20
Audra — Middle Fork River
Blackwater Falls — Blackwater River
Cacapon Resort — Cacapon State Park Lakes
Coopers Rock State Forest — Big Sandy, Coopers Rock Lake
Pipestem Resort — Longbranch Lake
Seneca State Forest — Seneca Lake
Stonewall Resort — Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters, Sutton Tailwaters, Burnsville Tailwaters
Watoga — Watoga Lake, Greenbrier River (Marlinton)
March 27-28
Babcock — Boley Lake
Blackwater Falls — Pendleton Lake, Thomas Park Lake
Camp Creek — Camp Creek, Mash Fork
Canaan Valley Resort — Glady Fork, Shavers Fork (Lower/Bemis)
Cass Scenic Railroad — Greenbrier River (Cass)
Cedar Creek — Cedar Creek Lake
Chief Logan — Chief Logan Lake
Little Beaver — Little Beaver Lake
Pipestem Resort — Longbranch Lake
Seneca State Forest — Seneca Lake
Tomlinson Run — Tomlinson Run Lake, King Creek, Tomlinson Run
Tygart Lake — Tygart Tailwaters
April 3-4
Blackwater Falls — Blackwater River
Cacapon Resort — Cacapon State Park Lakes
Coopers Rock State Forest — Big Sandy, Coopers Rock Lake
North Bend — North Bend Tailwaters
Stonewall Resort — Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters, Sutton Tailwaters, Burnsville Tailwaters
Watoga — Watoga Lake
April 10
Audra — Middle Fork River
Camp Creek — Camp Creek, Mash Fork
Holly River — Laurel Fork (inside park), Left Fork of Holly River
Watoga — Watoga Lake, Greenbrier River (Marlinton)
April 17
Cacapon Resort — Cacapon State Park Lakes
Canaan Valley Resort — Glady Fork, Shavers Fork (Lower/Bemis)
Coopers Rock State Forest — Big Sandy, Coopers Rock Lake
April 24
Blackwater Falls — Blackwater River
May 1
Seneca State Forest — Seneca Lake
Stonewall Resort — Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters, Sutton Tailwaters, Burnsville Tailwaters
Tygart Lake — Tygart Tailwaters
Watoga — Watoga Lake
May 8
Audra — Middle Fork River
Blackwater Falls — Blackwater River
Holly River — Laurel Fork (inside park), Left Fork of Holly River
May 22
Canaan Valley Resort — Glady Fork, Shavers Fork (Lower/Bemis)
Coopers Rock State Forest — Big Sandy, Coopers Rock Lake
For in depth details about each location, visit www.mapwv.gov/huntfish.
Announced stockings correspond with the annual schedule published in the 2020 West Virginia Fishing Regulations and include the variety and number of trout in a typical stocking. Licensing requirements and fishing regulations remain the same.
