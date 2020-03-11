SOUTH CHARLESTON — In an effort to provide accessible fishing opportunities for families and new anglers during the 2020 spring fishing season, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced the dates and locations of more than 70 trout stockings at several state parks and forests.

Stockings are scheduled on Fridays and Saturdays in March, April and May. They start on March 13 and run through May 22.

"Our parks and forests have some of the best fishing spots in the state and we want to give folks a chance to experience their natural beauty while also enjoying a weekend fishing trip with their family," said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. "Our goal with these stockings is to make fishing fun and approachable for new anglers and people who aren't able to get out and fish during the week at a regularly stocked lake or stream."

Families who wish to stay at a state park or forest on a stocking weekend are encouraged to make travel plans in advance because cabins and lodges book up fast. Reservations can be made online at www.wvstateparks.com.

Anglers 15 and older should also make sure they have a valid fishing license, which can be purchased online at www.wvfish.com.

Stocking Dates and Locations

March 13

Blackwater Falls — Pendleton Lake, Thomas Park Lake

Chief Logan — Chief Logan Lake

Holly River — Laurel Fork (inside park), Left Fork of Holly River

Tomlinson Run — Tomlinson Run Lake, King Creek, Tomlinson Run

March 20

Audra — Middle Fork River

Blackwater Falls — Blackwater River

Cacapon Resort — Cacapon State Park Lakes

Coopers Rock State Forest — Big Sandy, Coopers Rock Lake

Pipestem Resort — Longbranch Lake

Seneca State Forest — Seneca Lake

Stonewall Resort — Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters, Sutton Tailwaters, Burnsville Tailwaters

Watoga — Watoga Lake, Greenbrier River (Marlinton)

March 27-28

Babcock — Boley Lake

Blackwater Falls — Pendleton Lake, Thomas Park Lake

Camp Creek — Camp Creek, Mash Fork

Canaan Valley Resort — Glady Fork, Shavers Fork (Lower/Bemis)

Cass Scenic Railroad — Greenbrier River (Cass)

Cedar Creek — Cedar Creek Lake

Chief Logan — Chief Logan Lake

Little Beaver — Little Beaver Lake

Pipestem Resort — Longbranch Lake

Seneca State Forest — Seneca Lake

Tomlinson Run — Tomlinson Run Lake, King Creek, Tomlinson Run

Tygart Lake — Tygart Tailwaters

April 3-4

Blackwater Falls — Blackwater River

Cacapon Resort — Cacapon State Park Lakes

Coopers Rock State Forest — Big Sandy, Coopers Rock Lake

North Bend — North Bend Tailwaters

Stonewall Resort — Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters, Sutton Tailwaters, Burnsville Tailwaters

Watoga — Watoga Lake

April 10

Audra — Middle Fork River

Camp Creek — Camp Creek, Mash Fork

Holly River — Laurel Fork (inside park), Left Fork of Holly River

Watoga — Watoga Lake, Greenbrier River (Marlinton)

April 17

Cacapon Resort — Cacapon State Park Lakes

Canaan Valley Resort — Glady Fork, Shavers Fork (Lower/Bemis)

Coopers Rock State Forest — Big Sandy, Coopers Rock Lake

April 24

Blackwater Falls — Blackwater River

May 1

Seneca State Forest — Seneca Lake

Stonewall Resort — Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters, Sutton Tailwaters, Burnsville Tailwaters

Tygart Lake — Tygart Tailwaters

Watoga — Watoga Lake

May 8

Audra — Middle Fork River

Blackwater Falls — Blackwater River

Holly River — Laurel Fork (inside park), Left Fork of Holly River

May 22

Canaan Valley Resort — Glady Fork, Shavers Fork (Lower/Bemis)

Coopers Rock State Forest — Big Sandy, Coopers Rock Lake

For in depth details about each location, visit www.mapwv.gov/huntfish.

Announced stockings correspond with the annual schedule published in the 2020 West Virginia Fishing Regulations and include the variety and number of trout in a typical stocking. Licensing requirements and fishing regulations remain the same.

