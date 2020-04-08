With the spring 2020 sports season in hiatus, the lack of game action has allowed me to take a walk down memory lane. In the office, senior editor and former sports editor Jim King began the discussion of best sports moments in his reporting history. I chimed in with a few great moments of my own, and then we looked at each other and said, “Let’s do a countdown of the best teams of all-time.”
That conversation birthed the concept of creating a list of top 10 teams in Hampshire County history. Although the archives at the public library are closed, I solicited information from young guns to old timers on the best teams from days of yore and compiled a list of 15 teams to be considered. Romney High School had a ton of entries, and so did Hampshire High. The West Virginia School for the Deaf had 2 historic seasons that landed them on this list while Capon Bridge had a tough time cracking the list.
Setting the parameters and what consisted of the best team made this a fun challenge. I excluded teams that were not varsity, and I limited the list to school-associated sports. (No American Legion or travel teams). Does a 9-0 undefeated football team with 5 shutouts with no opportunity to play in the postseason rank ahead of a 1-loss state champ? The subtle nuance between the 2 makes for a fun conversation. One thing is for sure, there were a ton of teams that were looked at and discussed as to why they should be on this list. Any team to land in the top 15 is a high honor, because the competition was stiff and that meant you had a remarkable season in one way, shape or form. Will there be oversights? Yes. Will you agree with me on every number? Surely not. But I feel confident that I can argue my point as to why I slotted each team accordingly.
Without further ado, here is number 10.
