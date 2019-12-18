Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a skiing/tubing trip to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV, on Monday, January 20, which is Martin Luther King Day. The slopes are open for skiing from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and tubing times are as follows: Session A is 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Session B is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Session C is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The special group rate for the day is as follows: Lift Ticket Only- $15; Lift Ticket Plus Ski Rental- $25; Lift Ticket Plus Snowboard Rental- $35; Tubing (All Sessions)- $8. In order to get the group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group. Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
Christmas Festival of Lights
Response has been terrific for our seventh annual Christmas Festival of Lights. Through last Sunday night, we’ve had 2,978 vehicles pass through Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park to view the displays.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past six years. We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to over 200 displays this year. New features for 2019 include a big reindeer catapult display in the middle of the park and a four-foot extension to our giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it an 18-foot tree this year.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display.
When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio.
And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge.
The Festival is open every night from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. through January 1, 2020.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is steadily progressing on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. All details on the loan from FNB Bank have been ironed out, and the financing is now in place. Kline Construction of Augusta is drawing the blueprints for the interior, and they should be completed by the middle of December.
Once we have the blueprints in hand, work will begin in earnest on the interior of the building.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Baby Showers
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Holiday Celebrations
Picnics
Craft fairs
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, January 6, HCP&R will begin taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2020 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through October 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park.
Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($65 for the whole park the entire day). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (304) 822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours
