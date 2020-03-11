Since coming aboard the Hampshire Review I have learned a few things about West Virginia’s oldest county.
The Civil War happened here. The only toll road is a wooden plank bridge made for horse and buggy.
The Romney vs Capon Bridge rivalry still exists, even though both schools have been closed since the 1960’s.
Last week I learned that Hampshire High has an Animal Science class that grooms hounds.
Nittany the Pooch got the full spa treatment while I headed across the hall and watched kids shred my old columns, (I’m not joking). Actually students were turning old newspapers into recycled firewood starter logs.
(Finally, I found my answer on how to burn my columns on Super Bowl betting, the reclassification of classifications, and the unlikelihood of flu and coronavirus outbreaks. Any more blunders like that and my own family won’t give me a pity read).
Back to things I learned. There is always a line for the drive thru at McDonald’s, that’s why I never go to McDonald’s. Yes, I’m that impatient.
Driving the speed limit is strongly encouraged.
The fire alarm in Romney is a flatlander version of a Tornado siren which has me running into the basement each time I hear it.
The Cream of Crab soup at Romney Diner is spectacular, the combination of meat, slaw, BBQ, and mac & cheese from Lost Mt. BBQ is dangerously addictive, and my shot of CBD oil in my Grinch latte from the Coffee Pot was on point and matches my attitude in the office.
I’m Food Lion famous. If I walk in Food Lion at any time, at least 1 person in there knows me.
Little did you know, I carry a Sharpie in my back pocket just in case adoring fans want me to sign their box of Wheaties.
What else have I learned?
This week I learned that a community can pool together $900,000 to better the lives and future opportunities of athletics for youth.
Something else I learned this week about our community. The concept of a modular gymnasium at Augusta Elementary.
Wait, what?
The modular gymnasium bandroom.
Huh?
Say that out loud, because that’s what it is: a modular gymnasium bandroom.
But in reality, that’s inaccurate. A gym is short for gymnasium and a basketball court is a minimum requirement to be called a gym.
No hoop court? No gym.
If my apartment has roughly the same square footage as your gym, then your gym ain’t no gym. The icing on the cake was to learn the music class has to split the facility.
Just imagine. It’s Yoga Day. You are the PE teacher explaining how to do the Downward Dog position to your class while fending off questions why the position is called the downward dog, the brass horn section from across the room pierces your ear with a sound that mimics a feline dying.
I say this: If you are going to have gym in a trailer, at least hook it up to a truck and take it to the park where the kids can play. Honestly its commendable the teachers even try to teach within those constraints.
If I’m a homebuyer with a child moving into the area, the elementary school with no gym is a dealbreaker.
As a child that refused to sit still or be quiet in class, not having a gym for recess or PE would have driven me insane. Im being serious. I wouldn’t have made it. No go. Nada. Not a Chance. Zero. No gym?
No way. o
