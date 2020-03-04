KEYSER — If you’ve heard that fly fishing only targets trout and salmon, you’ve heard wrong! Fly fishing today is as diverse as any style of fishing.
Potomac State College will continue its special interest class, Introduction to Fly Fishing, beginning March 12.
Today’s fly fisher can target a wide range of freshwater and saltwater species, from striped bass in the Chesapeake to Mako sharks off the California coast, and from sunfish and bass to muskie in our freshwater rivers and lakes.
With some of the best rivers and lakes right in our own back yard – the North and South Branches of the Potomac, the Savage River drainage system, the Casselman, and the Youghiogheny, the Mid-Atlantic region is ripe with opportunities for fly fishing.
And if you’ve heard that fly fishing is expensive, we’re here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be! There’s plenty of excellent equipment available at affordable prices. During class sessions, we’ll show you the basics of what you need to know, from casting techniques to choosing equipment that won’t drain your bank account.
Class meets in Science Hall Room 120 with Instructors Tom Sydow and Charlie Laffey. The course meets from 5 to 8 p.m. every other Thursday on March 12 and 26 , April 9 and 23. On Saturday, May 2, you’ll head out to a nearby river or lake for a day of outstanding fly fishing.
For more information, contact Sydow at tom.sydow@mail.wvu.edu or at 304-788-6996, or Laffey at cdl26726@yahoo.com.
To sign up for the course, visit potomacstatecollege.edu and click on the fly fishing icon under the Spotlight tab. o
