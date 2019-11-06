Plans are complete for our 7th annual Jump Start Basketball Clinic. Jump Start is open to all boys and girls in grades 3-7. (Note the change in the grades. Due to WVSSAC regulations, 8th graders are not allowed to participate in this clinic.) The girls’ clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon until 4 p.m. at the HHS gym. The boys’ clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, and will be split into 2 sessions. Grades 3 and 4 will meet from 8-10 a.m., followed by grades 5-7 from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration fee for Jump Start will be $10.

Jump Start will focus on individual and team skills and fundamentals. Julieanne Buckley, girls’ head basketball coach at HHS, will run the girls’ session, and Dan Alkire, head boys’ basketball coach at HHS, will run the boys’ clinics.

To register for the clinics, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you the day of the clinic. You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at HHS the day of the clinic.

Jump Start is a great way to get prepared for our upcoming youth basketball leagues, Biddy Buddy and the Intermediate Basketball League. Don’t miss this chance to learn to play the game the Trojan Way.

Christmas Festival of Lights

Our 7th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 until 10:00 p.m. We will serve coffee, hot chocolate and cookies free of charge to all who attend the Lighting Ceremony, and Santa will be there to greet the kids of all ages. And you kids need to remember to bring an ornament to help decorate the official Christmas Festival of Lights Christmas Tree.

Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past 6 years. We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to over 200 displays this year. New features for 2019 include a big reindeer catapult display in the middle of the park and a 4-foot extension to our giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it an 18-foot tree this year.

Also, don't forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to a specific frequency and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.

New Conference Center at Hampshire Park

It only took 4 working days for Pioneer Pole Buildings to complete the shell for the new conference center at Hampshire Park. If you haven’t had a chance to see it, you should take a few minutes to ride up River Road and check it out. It really is an impressive building. We have been taking bids to complete the work on the interior for the past 2 weeks. Those bids will be opened and the most attractive one selected at the HCP&R monthly meeting on Nov.14.

The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:

4-H Camp

Weddings

Wedding Receptions

Business Meetings

Business Conferences

Family Reunions

Birthday Parties

Baby Showers

Retreats

Camps for Organizations

Anniversary Celebrations

Craft Shows

Class Reunions

Holiday Celebrations

Picnics

Amenities at Hampshire Park and the new conference center will include:

Meeting Room/Dining Hall that seats 300 people

Fully-Furnished Kitchen

Shower Facilities

Bunkhouses that sleep 200 people

Covered Outdoor Pavilions

Playground Equipment

Horseshoes

Walking Trail

Sports Field

Basketball Court

Barbecue Pits

Volleyball Court

If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. o

