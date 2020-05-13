The easiest part of making the Top 10 list was to pencil in the 1960 Class ‘AA’ champions right at the top.
The 1960 Pioneers accomplished something no team from Hampshire County had done previously, and no team has ever done again, post an undefeated winning season and capturing the state title.
With a perfect record of 26-0 and a state championship to boot, there was little room for any other team to take home the top honors as the best team in Hampshire County history.
There are 3 undeniable reasons why this team is the best of the best.
1. Bill Maphis: The 1960 Pioneers were led by arguably the greatest athlete to hail from West Virginia’s oldest county, Bill Maphis. During his career, Maphis broke school and area scoring records and played the starring role on Romney High’s undefeated season. Maphis scored 31.3 points a game to lead the team. Although Maphis was the star, the other starters averaged in double figures for the season as well. After the season, the 6-4 jump shooter earned a basketball scholarship to play at WVU and as a 3-year starter for the Mountaineers, he averaged 13.3 points a game his senior season.
2. Undefeated Season: A few of the top 10 teams in Hampshire County have featured squads that went undefeated during the regular season. That list includes the 1941 Romney football team, 1950 Romney football, 1961 Romney football, and the 1958 and ‘59 WVSD Lions football teams. The common thread is that all of these undefeated seasons happened on the gridiron as opposed to the hardwood. Without argument, it is much more difficult to achieve an undefeated season in basketball with 25+ games on the schedule compared to just 10.
2. State Title: The 1960 Pioneers are just one of 2 teams to win a state championship in Hampshire County history. The only other team to make a claim to a state title was the 1949 Romney Pioneer football squad who captured their Class ‘B’ title with a win over Wirt.
The blemish on the RHS ’49 team is the late season loss against rival Keyser.
It is important to note the WVSD Lions won the Deaf National Championship in 1956, however, that team also had a stain on their resume with an early season loss to Petersburg.
The 3 factors listed above sealed the deal when deciding which team is the best of the best from Hampshire County.
For subscribers to the Hampshire Review, you may recall an article recently published in the March 25 edition of sports that detailed in great length the 1960 dream season.
If you would like more details on the perfect Pioneers, check out the article “Once they were Champions” which included interviews from players Bill Maphis, Donnie Davis, Dave Kirk and others. o
