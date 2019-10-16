Hampshire remains undefeated with 8-0 win over Northern
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Less than 6 minutes into the match the score was lopsided in favor of the Hampshire ladies as they banged home 3 quick goals to thwart any chance of Northern pulling off an upset.
In fact Hampshire (15-0-1) scored more goals in the first 6 minutes than Northern had shots on goal the entire game.
Nicole McManamay had a hat trick by halftime to lead the Trojans scoring attack. Emma Shreve scored both of her goals in the first 6 minutes and finished the game dishing out 2 assists as well. Morgan Pyles, McKenzie Park, and Angela Fagga each tallied a goal for Hampshire.
As the early onslaught of goals would suggest, this team comes out of the gate laser focused and ready to play each game.
“It seems the bigger the game the more focused they are,” said Trojan Head Coach Troy Crane.
“Early in the season we let the scoreboard determine our level of focus and we struggled with that for a few weeks.”
Now it seems Coach Crane has a well-oiled machine that has the talent and mental mindset to accomplish the unthinkable just a few years ago, to finish the season undefeated.
“I would like to think, we have been mentally strong because we keep a good balance of hard work and enjoyable down time throughout the season,” Crane mentioned.
One of the reasons this team has been able to push through tough spots on the schedule can be attributed to the workload in practices.
“At the half-way point of each season we traditionally take off one or two days a week practice wise,” explained Crane about the workload management.
“I am a firm believer in quality over quantity when it come to our practices. More and more and more is not better.”
The Trojans were supposed to play against Berkeley Springs on Monday but the Indians decided to cancel the game. Tonight the girls have a difficult challenge in front of them as they play against sectional rival Jefferson with kickoff at 5 p.m.
Friday night will be the climax of the regular season as Hampshire looks to keep a donut in the loss column and finish the regular season undefeated. In a rare occurrence, the girls will play under the lights of Rannells Field on Friday night against their longtime sectional enemy Washington as the football team is on the road in Berkeley Springs.
“When I told the team that we will be playing under the lights on Friday night they responded with great jubilance,” said Coach Crane.
“I would love to see that happen more often when the football team has a bye week or a road game.” o
