The Festival would not be possible without the tireless efforts of the Hampshire County Maintenance Department. They have been at the park nearly every day for the past two months making sure that every detail is covered. The next time you see Kenny McBride, Eric Sions, Jack Flynn, Charlie Corbin, or Kevin Combs, be sure to tell them how much you appreciate all their hard work.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past six years. We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to over 200 displays this year. New features for 2019 include a big reindeer catapult display in the middle of the park and a four-foot extension to our giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it an 18-foot tree this year.
Also, don't forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. The Festival is open every night from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is steadily progressing on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. FNB Bank is busy working on the loan process, and the financing should be in order in the next week to ten days. Kline Construction of Augusta is drawing the blueprints for the interior, and they should be completed by the middle of December. Once we have the blueprints in hand, work will begin in earnest on the interior of the building.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including: 4-H Camp, weddings, wedding receptions, business meetings, business conferences, family reunions, birthday parties, baby showers, retreats, camps for organizations, anniversary celebrations, craft shows, class reunions, holiday celebrations and picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Rentals at Old CBMS
Two years ago, HCP&R entered into an agreement with the Hampshire County Board of Education to lease the gym, cafeteria, and four classrooms at Old CBMS. Since then, we have spent considerable time and money on improvements to the facility. Those improvements include new floor tiles in the boys’ dressing room, re-finishing the gymnasium floor, installing new LED lights in the gym and a single switch on the wall to turn them on, installing new floor and ceiling tiles in the cafeteria, painting the cafeteria, purchasing enough tables and chairs to accommodate 164 people in the cafeteria, purchasing new appliances for the home economics room, installing a new door and a keypad lock on the main entrance to the gym, employing a cleaning service to clean the entire facility, and installing a surveillance system for both the gym and the cafeteria.
The HCP&R Board has worked hard to make OCBMS a first-class facility, and it is now available for the public to rent. If you would like to reserve the gym for basketball, volleyball, birthday parties, or any other indoor activity, it is now available for rent at $25 per hour. If you would like to rent the cafeteria and the home economics room, which has a refrigerator, two stoves, ample counter space, and one sink, those two are available for one price of $35 per hour. The cafeteria is perfect for meetings, reunions, receptions, and community gatherings. All proceeds from rentals will go toward improvements and repairs on the OCBMS facility.
To reserve these facilities, email HCP&R at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, or call us at (304) 822-7300. Get your reservation in early so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities. o
