Nominations are now being accepted for the Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame’s class of 2020. The submission deadline is March 31 for the 11th annual induction, which will take place Sept. 7.
To be eligible, an athlete must have graduated from Hampshire High School in 2010 or earlier, or from the now-closed Romney or Capon Bridge high schools.
Coaches or contributors need not be graduates of those schools. The Hall of Fame committee will make the final selection induction.
Inductees will be introduced at a Hampshire football game this fall with the induction ceremony at 2 p.m. the next day in the Hampshire High School cafeteria. To nominate someone, complete the form found in this section.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.