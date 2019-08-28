SUNRISE SUMMIT - The Hampshire girls volleyball team took on East Hardy Monday night in a scrimmage and the Trojans looked sharp in several areas. Hampshire Head Coach Megan Fuller talked after the contest on how she thought her team looked.
“I think for the most part we looked pretty good,” said Fuller.
“I thought we had some strong serving and I thought we warmed up in our hitting groove, but our servicee is still an issue, but that is what most coaches are going to say at this point in the season.”
Although score was not officially kept, Hampshire won each game in convincing fashion.
So what does Coach Fuller still need to work on with her team? “We need to work on our servicee passes and getting the ball to the setter.”
The other area the Trojans will work on this week in practice is communicaiton.
“We have got to communicate more in the servicee and make sure we get to those easy balls where 2 or 3 people think thats obviously my ball.”
Next up for the Hampshire spikers is an away scrimmage against Preston on Aug. 29 with a start time of 7:15 p.m. o
