SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel says the state’s 2019 archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open Saturday, Sept. 28 and run through Dec. 31.
“Interest in archery and crossbow hunting continues to be very strong and West Virginia provides an incredible opportunity for our state hunters, and those from outside of West Virginia, to enjoy our wonderful woodlands while hunting for deer, bear and wild boars,” McDaniel said. “We’re excited about the upcoming season for bow hunters and believe it will be a productive harvest.”
McDaniel went on to note that in addition to having a valid base hunting license, those interested in harvesting a bear must do the following:
Buy a Bear Damage Stamp (Class DS). Nonresidents need a Class EE Bear Hunting License and Conservation Stamp (Class CS or CS/LE) and if they are hunting on the national forest they must have a Class I stamp.
Two bears may be taken per year, provided at least one bear is taken in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Preston, Raleigh or Wyoming counties.
The daily bag limit for bear remains one per day.
As for white-tailed deer, McDaniel said hunters must buy stamps if they wish to harvest additional deer.
One or two additional archery deer, depending on the county, may be taken with Class RB (resident) or Class RRB (nonresident) stamps (one deer per stamp). Additional archery stamps must be bought before Sept. 28.
Resident underage and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT (Life-threatening Conditions) license holders are not required to purchase any additional archery stamps.
In 11 counties or portions thereof, hunters must take an antlerless deer in any regular season before harvesting a second antlered deer in that county.
Individuals may take up to two deer in one day during the archery or crossbow seasons. The first deer does not have to be electronically checked before harvesting the second deer in the same day. However, only one antlered deer may be taken in the same day during any season.
Special regulations exist for the four archery-only counties – Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. In these counties, only two archery deer may be taken, one of which must be antlerless. In these counties, crossbows can only be used by holders of Class Y/YY permits.
The wild boar archery and crossbow seasons are open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. McDaniel indicated. The season bag limit is one boar.
The wild boar archery season will reopen Feb.7, 2020, and close Feb. 9. To hunt in the February wild boar season, hunters will need a 2020 base hunting license.
For more information on hunting regulations, hunters should consult the 2019-2020 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary available at DNR offices, license agents, or on the WVDNR website www.wvdnr.gov.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.