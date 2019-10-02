Pioneers drop 1st game of the season
The Romney football team was knocked off by Tucker Valley last week 50-6. The Pioneers are now (3-1) on the season and take a road trip to Petersburg today to play the Vikings 6 p.m.
Moorefield mashes Bobcats
The Capon Bridge Bobcats football squad was shutout last week against Moorefield 47-0. The Bobcats are now (0-3) on the season and host East Hardy today in Capon Bridge at 4 p.m.
Romney Pioneers Volleyball vs. Pendleton County
B team
Set 1: 25 to 22 RMS
Set 2: 20-24 Pendleton
Set 3: 25-14 RMS
A team
Set 1: 19-25 Pendleton
Set 2: 25-18 RMS
Set 3: 23-25 Pendleton
Romney Pioneers Volleyball vs. Warm Springs
B Team
Set 1: 25 to 14 Pioneers
Set 2: 25 to 21 Pioneers
A Team
Set 1: 25 to 13 Pioneers
Set 2: 25 to 10 Pioneers
Capon Bridge Volleyball vs. Petersburg
B team
Set 1: 13-25 Petersburg
Set 2: 17–25 Petersburg
A team
Set 1: 25-21 Capon Bridge
Set 2: 12-25 Petersburg
Set 3: 25-20 Capon Bridge
Sam Michael Park Cross Country Meet
Boys team results: 1st Wildwood, 2nd Capon Bridge, 3rd Charles Town
Individual: 3rd Collin Hall, 4th Ethan VanMeter, 7th Aiden Loy, 9th Mason Stiefel, 10th Cannon Mowery, 14th Travis Smith, 30th Trenton Hawse
Girls team results: 1st Capon Bridge, 2nd Wildwood, 3rd Charles Town
Individual results: 1st Mulledy Jane Cook, 2nd Cheyanne Hawse, 3rd Claudia Lucas, 5th Della Knight, 6th Maliyah Stienmetz, 7th Bailey Nicholas, 8th Peyton Asbury
Apple Harvest Invitational
Boys team results: 1st Auburn, 2nd Powhatan, 3rd Daniel Morgan, 4th Frederick, 5th Robert E. Aylor, 6th Capon Bridge, 7th Locust Grove, 8th James Wood.
Individual results: 16th Collin Hall, 29th Ethan VanMeter, 42nd Mason Stiefel, 44th Aiden Loy, 56th Travis Smith, 66th Cannon Mowery, 91st Trenton Hawse
Girls team results: 1st Capon Bridge, 2nd Daniel Morgan, 3rd Warren County, 4th Frederick County, 5th Auburn, 6th Signal Knob, 7th Admiral Byrd, 8th Locust Grove
Individual results: 5th Mulledy Jane Cook, 13th Della Knight, 17th Cheyanne Hawse, 18th Bailey Nichols, 19th Claudia Lucas, 34th Peyton Asbury, 43rd Elowyn Boward.
RMS Invitational
Boys team results: 1st Shepherdstown, 2nd Romney, 3rd Harpers Ferry
Individual results: 3rd Garrett McDermeit, 5th Caleb Vandevander, 9th Brady Stump, 12th Caden Davis, 18th Carter Pyles, 31st Cyrus Chaney
Girls team results: 1st Shepherdstown, 2nd Harpers Ferry, 3rd Warm Springs, 4th Romney
Individual results: 17th McKenna Cook, 18th Lexi Lee, 26th Kierra Westfall, 30th Piper Dawson, 32nd Hope Heavener, 33rd Paige Voit.
Hampshire Mini-T’s struggle against Ridgeley
The Mini-T’s ‘A’ team lost to Ridgeley 54-0 while the ‘B’ team was also shutout 26-0. The Mini-T’s ‘C’ team was able to score 1 touchdown behind the efforts of Brayden Doman on a 70-yard run but lost 33-7. The flag football team lost 30-12 as Max Voit and Dylan Watts scored touchdowns for Hampshire.
