WINCHESTER — On Saturday morning Trojan swimmers competed in the Black & Blue Invitational at Jim Barnett Park and it was evident the boys and girls squads have continued to improve, even after a 3 week hiatus.
The boys team had an extremely impressive performance finishing 4th out of 7 schools while the girls team took 5th place out of 7 teams. The combined team scores landed Hampshire 5th place overall, just 8 points shy of 4th.
Sherando finished on top with 1195 points, James Wood took 2nd place scoring 1151 points, Harrisonburg finished 3rd with 693 points, Wilson Memorial 4th with 576 points, then Hampshire in 5th with a total of 568 points.
One of the highlights of the meet for Hampshire was the performance of Austin Eglinger, who tallied a personal best in the 50-meter freestyle (29.26) finishing in 6th place overall and a personal best in the 100-meter freestyle (1:07.59) finishing in 7th overall.
“Austin has worked really hard these past few weeks with the drag practices and he went above and beyond, and it showed off on Saturday,” exclaimed Trojan head coach Lisa Lease.
One of the reasons Austin continues to improve is that he has set his mark to be one of the fastest kids on the team in attempt to match Ethan Thorne.
“At the beginning of this season I told Ethan that I was going to catch him,” said Eglinger.
“The coaches and former Hampshire swimmers have helped me improve my stroke and get a better flip turn.”
Although Austin is trimming the time that separates him and Ethan, Thorne continues to swim remarkably finishing in 4th place in the 100-meter freestyle (1:06.12) and 6th in the 200-meter free (2:32.58).
Another event that the boys excelled in was the 200-meter freestyle relay as the team of Ethan Thorne, Austin Voit, Anthony Voit, and Austin Eglinger combined their efforts to finish 3rd (2:03.75).
Personal bests from the boys include: Jeff Combs in the 200-meter freestyle (3:22.37), Gentry Shockey in the 50-meter freestyle (35.58) and in the 100-meter freestyle (1:24.77), Ryan Quick in the 50-meter freestyle (40.45) and in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:52.13), Anthony Voit in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:39.87).
The girls squad also had some impressive performances on the day led by Bria Edgell who took 5th place in the 50-meter freestyle. Cali Kobasiar took 5th place in the 100-meter freestyle while Jordan Haslacker finished just behind her in 7th place. Kobasiar also managed a 5th place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Personal bests from the girls include: Alex Kile in the 50-meter freestyle (35.88), Maggie Odom in the 50-meter freestyle (37.90), Katie Dice in the 50-meter freestyle (43.11), and Taylor Kirk in the 400-meter freestyle (6:26.97).
“I think the girls did well and held their own,” said Coach Lease.
“It was stiff competition and they did a good job overall.”
Next up for Hampshire is the final meet of the year before regionals. The Trojans dive into the pool on Saturday Feb. 1 at Shepherd University. o
