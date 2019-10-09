SUNRISE SUMMIT — Chris Lucas ran like a man running from a Buffalo on the Paul Clovis Trail Saturday afternoon finishing with the 2nd fastest time ever on the current course and capturing 1st place.
Lucas used his knowledge of ‘killer hill’ to his advantage and separated himself from the competition en route to a 1st place finish (16:55) comfortably ahead of Frankfort’s Garrett Ferguson and James Wood's Nathaniel Woshner.
Experience of the course certainly was a factor for the impressive performance according to Coach Bill Lipps.
“One advantage we had was using ‘killer hill’ to our benefit,” said Lipps.
Overall James Wood dominated the boys team score with 40 points, Jefferson took 2nd with 70 points, Frankfort was close behind with 76 points, and Hampshire finished 4th with 119 points.
The BW3 invitational is extremely beneficial when analyzing the competition for the upcoming regional tournament as both races are held on Sunrise Summit this season.
“We can see what everyone has done, because all the regional teams were here. We just got to look at our times from front to back,” said Coach Lipps.
“Jefferson is a strong team, I think we have the ability to catch Jefferson for Regionals, but it will be up to the runners, and I think that it will be closer than what it was on Saturday.”
Along with Lucas on the boys side Andrew Dorsey finished 14th, Coltyn Kile 28th, Austin Ramsay 29th, Hunter Rose 47th, Dennis Davis 52nd, and Daniel Barbe 65th.
So what will be the key to running down Jefferson?
“Keep them healthy and keep them focused,” explained Lipps.
In the girls race James Wood took 1st place with 47 points, while Hampshire finished 2nd with 99 points, and Musselman wound up 3rd with 114 points.
With Jadyn Judy sidelined for the season, it has been a fight back and forth between Alex Kile and Danielle Davis for the top Hampshire harrier on the girls team.
This week it was Alex Kile who was the first Trojan runner to cross the finish line with a time of (21:52) to take 6th place overall. Danielle Davis ran (22:22) to finish in 11th place.
“I am waiting for those two girls combined together to have a great race. It will be fun to watch those two go at it,” said Lipps.
“Overall I am absolutely pleased with the team performance.”
When asked what areas do the girls need to improve Lipps went into detail, “We need to work on our 1st mile, they have the race philosophy down, but the 1st mile we let the other girls get too far away from us. We need to pick up a little speed.”
Individually for Hampshire Emalee Bradley finished 29th, Maggie Odom 30th, Katie Dice 31st, Deidra Haines 33rd, and Jada Fout 41st.
In the JV race, Alexa VanMeter finished in 10th place for the girls and Jeff Combs took 37th and Gabe Hamm finished 52nd for the boys.
“Thanks to all the help with the people at the finish, thanks to all the parents that helped, Thanks to BW3’s for sponsoring us,” said Coach Lipps after another successful BW3’s invitational. o
