SUNRISE SUMMIT –Danielle Davis, a three-sport student athlete, made it official last week and signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Alderson Broaddus.
“I chose Alderson Broaddus because they have cyber security as a major and once I looked at the campus I fell in love with their program and what they were about,” said Davis.
“Their family environment helped my decision and the scholarship also helped.”
Danielle received a full scholarship due to her hard work in the classroom and her commitment to run cross-country and track for the Battlers starting next fall. In addition to running, Danielle will play basketball as well for Alderson Broaddus.
“Although track is what I am good at, basketball is a fun sport and I want to continue playing,” Davis explained.
Danielle is a committed teammate and her desire to be excellent is on display at all times, whether its pounding the pavement during track practice or on the hardwood dribbling the basketball.
“I hope Alderson Broaddus understands what they are getting as a teammate, unmatched in leadership, unmatched in hustle, unmatched in work ethic, and unmatched in maturity,” said Hampshire cross-country coach Bill Lipps.
“She is a fantastic athlete and a great person all the way around.”
It doesn’t matter what the sport is, Danielle is a shining example of what a perfect teammate looks like.
Hampshire basketball coach Julieanne Buckley stated, “If you asked the players on my team to pick one person to be their teammate, it would be unanimous for Dani.”
“She leads by so many ways, whether it is during stretches, or getting kids focused, or cheering from the bench. She is the true definition of a student athlete. To get a full ride to a school like Alderson Broaddus just speaks volumes for her. She is just a phenomenal kid.
