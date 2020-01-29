Moorefield defeats Paw Paw 63-35
Chase Vance scored 27 points to lead the Yellow Jackets to victory on Monday night. Dylan Moreland scored 17 points for the Pirates while Coby Ridgeway finished with 7.
Pirates beat Union 76-63
The Paw Paw boys basketball team knocked off Union on Saturday 76-63. The Pirates were led by Coby Ridgeway who scored 28 points and Dylan Moreland who finished with 26 points and 8 rebounds. Kenneth Adams was the top scorer for Union with 24 points.
East Hardy downs Paw Paw in boys basketball
The Pirates were defeated by the Cougars last week 87-50. Dylan Moreland scored 22 for Paw Paw, Dalton Kasekamp had 10 points and 6 rebounds, and Coby Ridgeway finished with 7 points and 3 assists. Noah Long led East Hardy with 27 points while Justin Teets tallied 15.
CBMS Girls Basketball Results
8th Grade
CBMS 50 Warm Springs 22
Izzy Blomquist 16 pts, 4 steals
Jaden Kerns 2 pts, 3 steals
Hailee Jenkins 4 pts, 4 steals
Dani Knight 12 pts, 5 rebounds
Dakota Strawderman 8 pts, 7 rebounds
Alexis Ross 4 pts, 7 rebounds
Aubrey Fultz 2 pts,
Ava Call 2 pts
Record 8-0
CBMS 56 East Hardy 21
Izzy Blomquist 17 pts, 7 assists, 3 steals
Jaden Kerns 2 pts, 4 steals
Hailee Jenkins 6 pts, 4 assists, 3 steals
Dani Knight 12 pts, 4 steals
Dakota Strawderman 15 pts, 12 rebounds
Ambrielle Odom 4 rebounds
Alexis Ross 4 pts
Record 9-0
7th Grade
CBMS 36 Warm Springs 23
Jaleigh Dixon 8 pts
Kora McBride 8 pts
Ava Call 4 pts
Della Knight 13 pts
Aubrey Fultz 3 pts
Record 4-4
CBMS 37 East Hardy 14
Jaleigh Dixon 7 pts
Kora McBride 21 pts
Ava Call 8 pts
Olivia Goad 1 pt
Record 5-3
Hampshire Trojan baseball spaghetti dinner
The HHS baseball squad is hosting a spaghetti dinner in the Hampshire High cafeteria on Sunday Feb. 9 from 1 – 4 p.m. The price is a donation to the team. Meal expenses sponsored by Loy’s Farms. All proceeds support Hampshire Trojans baseball.
Hampshire tennis coach position open
The Hampshire High tennis team is seeking a head coach for the 2020 season. Qualifications include a valid West Virginia teaching license as outlined in the job description. The employment term is for the season of the sport. Persons applying for this job should submit a SearchSoft Online Job Application (new applicants only). More information can be found at http://boe.hamp.k12.wv.us/index.aspx
HCYSL Registration is Open
Registration for Spring 2020 Soccer is now open. Deadline for registration is Feb. 16. Visit HCYSL.com to register. $10 for returning Fall 2019 players and $60 for new registrations. $25 for new uniforms.
Hampshire County Little League registration
Registration for 2020 Baseball has officially began. From 1/26 to 2/2 Fee is $70 and siblings are $50. https://www.hampshirelittleleague.com/
Frankfort Youth Softball (Hampshire County Youth Softball)
Frankfort Youth Softball is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting girls youth softball in the local area including Hampshire County. Frankfort Youth Softball supports approximately 100 girls, organized in teams of U6, U8, U10, U12, 14U & U17 age divisions. We strive to provide a safe, positive, youth softball experience for each player, parent and coach. We are dedicated to the advancement and long-term player development of physical, emotional, and social skills. Search Hampshire County Youth Girls Softball on Facebook to access the link for registration. In the teammate request write in Hampshire County. If you have questions contact GT Parsons, 304-671-8558.
