With the new electronic check in system in place the 2019 buck season totals are in with hunter’s taking 36,796 antlered deer. The 2019 harvest was 17 percent below that of the 2018 harvest. The top 10 counties for buck harvest were: Greenbrier (1,511), Preston (1,407), Randolph (1,382), Ritchie (1,244), Hampshire (1,239), Braxton (1,152), Upshur (1,146), Hardy (1,020), Monroe (1,000), and Pendleton (990).
Hampshire’s total of 1,239 this year is the lowest it’s been in the past 5 years. In 2015 Hampshire County hunters took 1,947 antlered deer during the two-week long buck season. There were 60,814 bucks harvested statewide in 2015, which almost doubles this year’s total.
The weather conditions were good the first two days of buck season this year but the wind halted everything on Wednesday. I heard very few shots over the two-week long period and the low harvest this year doesn’t surprise me. Buck season was later than normal this year and the peak of the rut took place the week before.
I saw the biggest bucks cruising during the week of November 18th. I was hoping that I’d see the nice wide 8-point that came by on Thursday November 21 during buck season but he never showed himself. If buck season would’ve begun during that week, I’m sure the harvest would’ve been higher.
Muzzleloader season is in this week and runs from December 16-22. I was lucky enough to cross paths with a nice buck during last years muzzleloader season so there’s still a chance one might walk by especially with the low buck harvest this year. Antlerless deer can be taken as well providing another opportunity to fill the freezer.
Speaking of extra opportunities there’s also a 2-day youth antlerless season that takes place on December 26 & 27 for any county with a firearms deer season. This would be the perfect time to introduce a youngster to deer hunting as well as maybe trying out that new rifle they got for Christmas. I know I’ll be setting out some pop cans and balloons after Christmas morning as Kelsey asked Santa for a new BB gun. We’ll also be watching the Christmas Story the day before so she’ll know not to shoot her eye out.
There will be one last chance for venison with the late antlerless season, which runs from December 28-31. After that my focus will switch to hunting small game and trapping coyotes. Squirrel, grouse, and rabbit seasons are in until February 29 and are fun to participate with a good buddy or two. Throw a dog that’s trained to hunt the above species into the mix and a lot of fun can be had.
Predators can be trapped until February 29 as well as that’s the last day of trapping season other than beaver, which can be trapped until March 31. Trapping takes work and can be time consuming if you want to be successful but it’s the most efficient way to eliminate a few coyotes that seem to be everywhere nowadays. I know I’ve learned a lot from how all wildlife uses the woods and travels the landscape from trapping over the past few years.
Get out and enjoy the late deer seasons before they’re over. There’s still plenty to do in the great West Virginia outdoors even after the rifles have been put back into the gun cabinet.
I hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas this year with lots of outdoor gear. ο
