The turf project, the principal resignation, the school board levy, and the blurry “stay-at-home” rules of COVID-19 have divided the friendly folks of Hampshire County.
Yet, there is one thing we can all agree on: West Virginia’s oldest county is stunningly beautiful.
In mid-April, the scattered trees and flat soil in my native land (Northern Indiana) resembles the soles of my sneakers: brown, muddy, full of dead grass with dog poop.
In HamCo, the flowers are radiant, the bushes are bursting and the trees are statuesque. Off the trunk, branches erupt with fireworks of green leaves swaying with elegance in the mountain breeze.
Words lack the necessary fervor to appropriately capture the zen nature provides as beauty engulfs your senses. Flower petals bloom proudly like a peacock strutting his feathers. The charming aroma of pureness drifting from each stamen fills the nostrils with scents of spring while the colorful array of flowers blend together like a hippie album cover from the late 60’s.
It’s hard not to be mesmerized by Mother Nature’s intoxicating seduction at this time of year.
In the midst of this coronavirus storm, my search for a silver lining has led me into nature. In years past, my evenings were spent eating sunflower seeds while spitting strategy in a softball or baseball dugout. If I wasn’t chomping ranch seeds next to the dirt diamond, I was trackside snapping pics of athletes running, jumping, diving, leaping, throwing, stretching, and pole vaulting.
My soul yearns for those days to return.
In the meantime, I have a routine void in my daily life, which compelled me to seek a new athletic endeavor.
Let me introduce you to the sport called, Flower Hunting.
That’s right: Flower Hunting. Please notice, this is a sports & OUTDOORS section, therefore “Flower Hunting” fits the bill. (Gee Nick, struggling for content?)
The object of the sport?
Just like hunting animals, the bigger the better. Simply seek out as many different flowers as possible and take magnificent photos to share on social media with others.
The bigger the blooms, the more flowers snapped, the better the respect.
My knowledge of flowers and hunting is zilch, however, my knowledge of hiking, social distancing, and photo taking is elite.
The Flower Hunting season began the first week in April and I have harvested many high quality blossoms.
Although I have no clue at what type of flowers I am capturing, my flower power ranking in Hampshire County is near the top.
I challenge you to join the new social distancing sport of Flower Hunting and post your pictures online for us to see.
Who knows, it may bring a smile to someone that needs it during this time of darkness in the sports world.
As communication amongst sports fans has been thwarted, the only signs of life are a couple of optimistic takes surrounding the premise “if everything goes well.”
Right now I should be whining about the penny-pinching owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the pathetic start to the 2020 season.
Instead, I am writing columns about anthers, pistils, stigmas, filaments, and stamens (which are apparently parts of a flower). o
