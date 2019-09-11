Musselman hands HHS most lopsided loss in history
SUNRISE SUMMIT — It was an ugly scene at Rannells Field on Friday night as Musselman destroyed the Trojans 75-0 behind a rushing attack that couldn’t be stopped.
The Applemen ran the ball 26 times for a total of 417 yards and 8 touchdowns led by all-state running back Blake Hartman. The junior ball carrier only toted the rock 7 times but managed to rack up 234 yards on the ground capped off with 5 touchdowns.
“I don't want to take anything away from their performance, or else they wouldn’t be ranked where they are for the past several years, but when your ends don’t contain the QB and the outside linebackers not getting to the tailbacks things like that are going to happen,” explained Hampshire Head Coach Aaron Rule.
When asked how he felt about the team after 2 games into the season Coach Rule feels like they took a step backward.
“Unfortunately I think we are at the same point we were against Handley. We are just 1 play away or 1 step away from being a good team, and making good plays.”
As the score indicated the Trojans struggled to get anything going offensively as the team ran the ball 23 times for a total of 20 yards.
“It goes back to knowing your assignment,” Rule stated when asked how to improve the ground game.
“We want to run an outside zone but the guy is getting the ball almost like it is a dive. Also our offensive line has to be able to fire off the ball better and get some movement for us.”
It wasn’t much better from the passing perspective as QB Tra Bryson had a gang full of Applemen in his grill as soon as the ball was snapped, throwing 19 times with 5 completions for a total of 53 yards. Trevor Sardo led the team in receiving as he caught 1 ball for 45 yards.
On the defensive side Christian Hicks was a bright spot for the Trojans as he managed to track down and sack the Musselman QB Caleb Horner 4 times. However, that wasn’t enough to slow down the talented ball slinger as Horner went 6-for-6 for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kagen Teets led Musselman with 3 catches for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Musselman called a timeout to stop the clock with 5 seconds left to go in the 1st half to take a 49-0 lead into intermission.
“It puts a bad taste in your mouth, but at the same time we weren’t stopping them, and it comes down to sportsmanship,” Rule stated.
With the game clearly in hand, the 2nd half was shaved by 8 minutes as it was agreed upon at halftime to go with a running clock and 8 minute quarters to prevent further injuries.
So what did Coach Rule tell his team after the game?
“I told our kids that Musselman is a good team, but we need to come in and watch film and find out what we are doing right and correct the things we may not being doing right and to prepare for Spring Mills.” o
