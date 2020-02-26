Slanesville Ruritan became the newest member of the Santa Club this week when they graciously donated $1,000 to the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive. With just a few days remaining in the drive for this year, sixteen different donors have contributed $6,300 to the Fund Drive. We have already ordered the four-foot section for our giant Christmas tree, the parts and replacements for the displays that need attention, and a huge new Toy Factory display for the middle of the park. Our next purchase will be another big display that will help light up the area above the amphitheater.
The Hampshire County Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board have made significant contributions, both monetary and maintenance, in support of the Festival, and both are committed to supporting it in the future. But we also want to give the individual citizens and the business community of Hampshire County the opportunity to show their support for the project so we can truly make the Festival something that we can all be proud of.
Contributors to the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive will be listed in the following categories:
Santa Club- This category will include all individuals and businesses that contribute $1,000 or more. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on a lighted board that will be displayed on the back of the amphitheater where everyone visiting the Festival will see it. We will also put an individual picture of each Santa Club member in the Hampshire Review.
Santa’s Helpers- This category will include those who contribute $500. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on another lighted board on the back of the amphitheater.
Elves- These will include those who contribute $250. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board.
Reindeer- This category will include all those who contribute up to $100. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board.
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to come and get your donation at your home or place of business. Thank you for your support of this project!
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, January 6, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2020 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park for only $55 per day.
If you’re planning a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on the facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours. We will also accept reservations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is steadily progressing on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. Financing has been secured from FNB Bank, and at last Thursday’s meeting, the HCP&R Board awarded the bid for the firm that will draw up the floor, electrical, and plumbing plans for the interior of the building to Appalachian Engineering Group from Meyersdale, PA. Work on those plans is set to begin this week, and once they are in hand, work on the interior of the facility can begin.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Baby Showers
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Craft Shows
Class Reunions
Holiday Celebrations
Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.