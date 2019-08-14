Tickets available for athletics hall banquet
ROMNEY — Reservations are now being accepted for seats at the Sept. 7 banquet honoring 5 new inductees into the Hampshire County Athletics Hall of Fame.
The $20 tickets for the 2 p.m. gathering at Hampshire High School’s cafeteria are open to the public.
Reservations and payment may be made by contacting Carol Fultz (304-813-2641) or cfultz@frontier.com) or Jane Wright Slocum (304-822-5835).
The deadline is Friday, Aug. 30.
The 2019 inductees are:
• Amanda Greene, a 2009 graduate of Hampshire High, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Youth Bowling Championship.
• Eddie Hartman, a 1953 Romney grad who also coached the Pioneers football team for 2 years in the late ’50s.
• Donald H. Cookman, a 1963 RHS graduate who co-captained the WVU Mountaineers football team his senior season there.
• Steve Davis, a 1967 Hampshire grad who was a 3-sport standout and ran track at Fairmont State.
• Charles Carl, a 1980 HHS graduate who was a basketball standout in both high school and college.
The quintet will be introduced at halftime of the Hampshire-Musselman football game at Rannells Field on Friday, Sept. 6. o
HHS Cross Country Color Run
The Hampshire High cross country team is hosting a color run on August 24 at Hampshire High School. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Come out and support your defending conference and regional champions. For more information contact: Bill Lipps, blipps@atlanticbb.net .
3rd annual Big Ball tournament
On Saturday, Sept. 21, The Final Touch is sponsoring the Big Ball Tournament to benefit the Hampshire High softball and baseball teams. The tourney will take place at the Romney Little League Fields with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The cost per team is $150 with an auction to follow. If you have questions contact Chad VanMeter (304) 813-5266 or Eric Hott (240) 522-5362 or Josh Pearce (304) 671-2813.
TAA presents Cornhole Tournament
The Trojan Athletic Association is hosting a cornhole tourney sponsored by Jesse James Outlaw Bar & Grill on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Capon Bridge. The cost is $50 per team by pre-registration and pre-payment only. The field is limited to 16 teams. To register contact Josh Pearce at (304) 671-2813 or Jesse Newhouse at (304) 359-6435. o
