Trojans squander 7-point lead in 4th; lose 52-48 to Vikings
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Leading 40-33 heading into the final stanza of play, Coach Buckley’s Trojans looked like they might run away from Petersburg, but the Vikings had different plans as they scored 19 points in the final 8 minutes while holding Hampshire to just 8 to capture the 4-point victory 52-48.
“Turnovers,” exclaimed Coach Julieanne Buckley after the game.
The Vikings ran a zone press that discombobulated the Trojans especially down the stretch in the 4th quarter.
“Their press caught us off guard and we just didn’t execute,” said Buckley.
Kat Corbin led the team in scoring against the Vikings dropping in 19 points with a perfect 4-for-4 at the charity stripe.
Ellen Keaton finished the game with 5 field goals and 2 free throws for a total of 12 points.
For the Vikings Kayla Lantz scored 13 points, Hannah Moyers 12, while Michela Taylor and Kymiee Minnich each scored 9.
With the loss against Petersburg, the Trojans faced Sherando in the consolation game of the Tip Off Tournament who lost the previous night to Moorefield 39-26.
The Trojans bounced back on Saturday with a dominating performance to beat the Warriors 51-28 led by Gracie Fields who scored 17 points.
“We played team basketball,” said Coach Buckley.
“We had scoring efforts from bench players as well which is key to our success. We played better defense than on Friday night and kept our turnovers lower.”
Some of those points off the bench came from Jadyn Judy who finished the game with 8 points while senior Jada Fout added 8 points and Danielle Davis scored 4.
In the championship game Petersburg defeated Moorefield 55-47 to capture the Tip Off Tourney title. Gracie Fields and Kat Corbin were selected to the all-tournament team.
On Monday evening the Trojans were defeated by Musselman 65-53. Kat Corbin led the way with 19 points for Hampshire while Jadyn Judy added 12.
Gracie Fields scored 9, Ellen Keaton 7, Danielle Davis 4, and Lainee Selan chipped in 2.
“We were in some foul trouble early with Ellen and Kat which forced them to sit early,” said Buckley.
“Musselman went on a run and we went cold in the first half.”
The Applemen led 17-8 after the 1st quarter and 34-20 at intermission. The Trojans scored 15 points in the 3rd quarter but that was matched by Musselman to make the score 49-35.
Hampshire drops to 1-2 on the season.
Next up for the Trojans is a road game in Short Gap on Thursday Dec. 12 with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. o
