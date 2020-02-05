SHEPHERDSTOWN – In the last regular season swim meet of her career, Cali Kobasiar won the 100-yard breaststroke in dominating fashion, swimming a time of (1:18.47), just 9 one-hundredths of a second shy of her school record.
“I was really worried about getting back down to my best time because I was staying around a 1:20 the past couple of weeks, but Coach Lease motivated me to stay focused on myself, so I just got in there and swam as fast as I could,” Kobasiar stated.
With regionals just around the corner Cali feels prepared to swim her best with hopes of clinching a berth into states.
“I definitely feel like I can finish 1st, 2nd, or 3rd,” Kobasiar stated confidently.
Coach Lease believes strongly in her elite breaststroker.
“I think she really has a shot. Last year she wanted it, but this year she really wants it and she has worked incredibly hard to get it this year. I’m hoping it will all pay off with all the work she has put in.”
As a team the girls picked up a victory 62-29 over Stonewall Jackson but lost to Washington 61-33 and Musselman 54-35.
Outstanding individual performances from the meet include Bria Edgell’s 2nd place finish in the 50-yard freestyle (28.75) and 3rd place in the 100-yard backstroke.
Maggie Odom blew by her personal best in the 200-yard IM to finish in 3rd place.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Jordan Haslacker set her eyes on breaking the school record and just came up a few seconds short as she finished 3rd overall with an impressive time of 7:05.25.
“The shocking part of Jordan’s performance was that she actually swam an extra 50 because the people didn’t count right for her,” Coach Lease explained.
“But the ref came over after the event and said, if you can do an extra 50 in that, you should have been first.”
So perhaps at regionals Jordan will be able to break the HHS school record.
The combination of Bria Edgell, Zoe Grim, Jordan Haslacker, and Cali Kobasiar finished 2nd place in the 200-yard freestyle.
The boys team lost to Washington 73-16, Musselman 49-25, and Stonewall Jackson 33-30.
“Same as every week, the boys continue to maintain and gain a little bit each week,” said Coach Lisa Lease.
On the boys side, some individual performances of note include Ethan Thorne who finished 2nd in the 200-yard freestyle, with a personal best time of (2:09.92).
“Ethan is a true swimmer. He is very natural in the pool and he can go really far,” said Lease.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Austin Eglinger grabbed the silver with a time of 26.57.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Thorne finished 4th and Eglinger took 5th best setting new personal bests.
Another outstanding performance was swam by Ryan Quick who finished 4th with a personal best in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:35.78).
Next up for the Trojan paddlers is regionals on Saturday Feb. 8. The meet is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Shepherd University.
So what does Coach Lease want to see from her team?
“I’m just looking for everyone to swim a good meet.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.