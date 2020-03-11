MARTINSBURG – The Hampshire girls basketball team battled Martinsburg toe-to-toe for 3 quarters last week in the regional title bout, but in the 4th quarter the Bulldogs pulled away to win the game 51-33 and clinch a berth into states.
“We came out with a lot of energy because we realized that the season could be over tonight,” said Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley.
The Trojans came out and played a pesky style defense early on, which allowed them to gain a 13-12 lead after 1 quarter of play. Martinsburg outscored HHS in the 2nd quarter 14-9 to grab a halftime lead of 26-22, but the Trojans held the lead at several different points throughout the 2nd quarter.
Jada Fout was on fire in the 1st half scoring 9 points to lead the Trojan attack.
“I thought if we could stay with them for a quarter a two that would prove we could play with them,” explained Buckley.
Martinsburg regrouped at halftime and adjusted some of their defensive strategies, which shut down the Trojans offense in the 2nd half as HHS scored a total of 11 points, 3 in the 3rd and 8 in the 4th. In comparison, Martinsburg was able to toss in 27 points in the 2nd half to run away with the regional championship.
“We just had way too many crucial turnovers at crucial times,” said Buckley.
Another area that was lopsided was at the charity stripe where Martinsburg had 30 total attempts (13 made) compared to 11 total attempts for Hampshire (6 made).
“I think if we would have gotten a couple more calls we would have been right there,” Buckley reaffirmed.
“Overall I was really happy with our effort and at one point in the 2nd half I felt that game could have gone either way.”
Statistically for the Trojans, Gracie Fields finished as the leading scorer with 10 points while Jada Fout wrapped up her season with an outstanding 9 point performance. Jadyn Judy finished with 5 points, Ellen Keaton had 4, Lainee Selan 3, and Kat Corbin 2.
Morganne Andrews led the Bulldogs with 19 points while Ella Joseph finished with 12.
Martinsburg (18-5) earned the #6 seed for the state tournament and will play against the #3 seed Greenbrier East (21-4).
In the other regional final, Spring Mills knocked off Jefferson to punch their ticket to Charleston. The Cardinals (11-14) earned the #8 seed and will face the top seeded Big Reds of Parkersburg (19-5) this evening at 7:15 p.m. The Trojans end the season with an overall record of 11-14, just 1 step shy of states.
What does Coach Buckley want from her team during the offseason?
“We don’t really ever stop playing basketball and we play year round. Some kids are already asking me when we get started, so that is exciting. Also we have a few things planned for this summer like perhaps a trip to Myrtle Beach to play some teams down there. But we are going to get started back up in April with our offseason tournaments.” o
