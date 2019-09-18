SHORT GAP — Missing their top 2 runners due to injury the Hampshire girls tore up the course in Short Gap on Saturday morning as the team came away with victory beating 2nd place Frankfort and 3rd place Keyser.
“Our girls have been focused all season,” said Hampshire Coach Bill Lipps. “They have so much fight in them. I can’t emphasize enough the great effort from number 1 through number 10 that has been the theme for them this year in practice as well as meets, and it showed Saturday.”
Individually sophomore Alex Kile finished in 1st place (22:52) with an incredible run capped off by passing the lead runner in the last stretch of the course.
Coach Lipps shed some light on her performance, “She ran a great race. She let the lead runner go out, kept her in sight, kept her pace even and tracked her down at the end. She understands the race is 3.1 miles not 400 meters and that is how she ran. Just a fantastic job.”
Also finishing for the girls was Emilee Bradley in 4th (23:32), Maggie Odom 7th (24:04), Deidra Haines 8th (24:06), Kaitlyn Dice 12th (24:46), Jada Fout 14th (25:20), and Paige Chaney 19th (26:14).
Perhaps one of the coolest things witnessed on the course on Saturday was when Maggie Odom and Deidra Haines were side-by-side near the finish line and both of them were verbally encouraging each other to beat each other as they crossed the finish line. This is just one example of the type of positive encouragement and team chemistry that makes this squad special. When asked how he created this type of culture, Coach Lipps gave his athletes all the praise, “This is all the teams’ credit. We talk about it but to actually do it on the course is up to them and what these two ladies did is a great example.”
On the boys side of the race Frankfort came away with the top team score but Hampshire finished in a close 2nd place, followed by Meyersdale who took home 3rd.
Individually Chris Lucas took 2nd place with a time of (17:45). “Chris had his breakthrough his freshman track season.” Lipps continued, “After the regional meet that season, not only have I watched him grow physically but mentally as well. His confidence in his own ability is what makes him so strong. He may feel he did not do his best, but you don’t see him upset about it. He analyzes, learns and applies it to the next race.”
The only runner to beat Lucas was freshman Garrett Ferguson from Frankfort who broke the course record with a time of (17:34).
Also finishing for Hampshire was William Saville in 4th place (18:52), Andrew Dorsey in 5th (18:56), Austin Ramsey in 12th (19:53), Coltyn Kile in 14th (20:04), Dennis Davis in 23rd (21:31), and Hunter Rose in 24th (21:32).
The camaraderie on the boys team was evident as well and Coach Lipps discussed the positive vibes of the team.
“We talk about being positive. Negativity gets you nowhere. And there is something about the amount of work these runners do that I think makes them understand that at the end of the day, whether a race day or practice, they have accomplished a great deal that adds to this. There is not someone that scores all the points. They understand they all run the same distance, they all matter in the scoring.”
Next up for the cross country squad is a meet today at Central HS starting at 5 p.m. o
