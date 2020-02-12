CHARLES TOWN – The Trojans struggled last week dropping games to Spring Mills, Jefferson and Washington to bring their record to 5-13 on the season.
At home on senior night, Hampshire honored Tyler Shanholtz, Caleb Cannon, Matt Kerns & Seth Eaton and cheerleaders Kayla Cox & Sierra Fitzwater, but came up short 58-36 to the Cardinals.
The Trojans hit the road on Friday to play against Jefferson and the Cougars won 70-51 to sweep the season series and lock up home court advantage in the sectional playoffs. Tyler Shanholtz and Trevor Sardo led the scoring attack with 9 points each. The Cougars hit twelve 3-pointers and shot 10-for-10 from the charity stripe.
Hampshire hoped to bounce back in a pivotal matchup on Monday night against sectional rival Washington, but the Patriots defending their home court winning 74-58 to split the season series. Trevor Sardo and Drew Keckley both finished with 10 points for the Trojans.
“At times we played well, but overall we just have to eliminate those runs where we have a lapse on defense or have 2-3 consecutive careless plays on offense,” explained Trojan head coach Danny Alkire.
“If we could’ve came out and played with the same intensity the first half that we did in the second half, we would’ve been in a position at the end of the game to win.”
Playing hot from the start of the game on the road has been a constant sore spot for Hampshire as they are still seeking their first road win since February of 2018.
“We are equal to every team we play, so every possession is so important and we have to be as efficient as we can be,” said Alkire.
Hampshire was back on the hardwood last night in their final home game of the regular season. Check the Hampshire Review facebook page for the final score. o
