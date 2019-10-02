Canceling a season is great? Quitting is great? Being a snowflake is great? Why?
I’m puzzled by the folks clapping like seals in support of the officials who took their whistles and went home and cried to their mommies because someone called them a bad name.
I have some words of advice for those wearing black and white vertical stripes: suck it up, buttercup.
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me, unless I wear a zebra costume in the panhandle — then words make me quit.
An official announcement issued last Tuesday from the EPYFL stated, “Unfortunately, it has come to the point that because of abuse, negativity and utter disrespect shown to our officials from parents, coaches and, most recently, from our players, the Eastern Panhandle Officials Association president stated today that the association will no longer schedule officials for our league games at any field.
“This means, effective immediately, all remaining games are canceled.”
Let me offer some advice for those folks blowing the whistle: you are allowed to eject coaches and players from the game. Hey, what a novel concept.
The kid that calls you an idiot, toss his donkey butt from the game. The parent that challenges your masculinity and threatens your family, introduce him to the friendly neighborhood police officer and offer him warm sentiments as he climbs into the paddy wagon.
When you sign up to be a referee in any sport, understand this isn’t an art show where everyone appreciates your cooperation and effort. This is football, where kids are taught physically to punish each other.
Personally, I have been a referee before. A long time ago in a land far, far away, I was a hockey referee in the Irish Youth Hockey League. I endured name-calling, personal attacks, and an old woman’s shoe and not once did I think it was appropriate to quit.
Why? Because hardworking athletes were on the ice playing their hearts out and that effort deserved my commitment to officiate the game to the best of my ability.
Officials and the EPYFL claiming that they have no power over unruly parents is a farce. In the 20-plus-year relationship between the EPYFL and the EPOA, it didn't occur to either party that there was a need to establish severe universal field rules for parents/coaches and players to abide by? Baloney.
To the officials, umpires and referees who are angrily typing emails and posting comments on facebook insulting my lack of intelligence regarding the abuse you endure, hit delete.
Let me be clear, if you have never quit, then I applaud you. In fact I tip my cap to every scorekeeper, line judge, referee, back judge, statistician, umpire, referee and official who has volunteered their time or worked for minimum pay while enduring four letter words hurled by buffoonish coaches, parents, and kids.
In reality, a large majority of the kids, parents, and coaches are reasonable individuals who act accordingly, so don't let the small minority dictate the players who have passion for the game.
Without question the vast majority of young athletes in the EPYFL showed up to practice everyday, sweated buckets in 90-degree weather, and worked hard to improve as a team starting in July. Because gutless referees and clown helicopter parents refused to act like adults, well-deserving kids will not be rewarded the opportunity to compete for a championship, which is something they would cherish for a long time to come.
For the EPYFL to sit on its hands and not do anything about the parents, coaches, and officials while simultaneously punishing the kids is embarrassing. For the EPOA to swallow their whistle and punish the kids, shame on you.
For the pundits who praise quitting, stop it. For the folks who admire abandoning commitment in the face of adversity, toughen up.
For the officials who took the job then quit because of a few bad apples: suck it up, buttercup. o
