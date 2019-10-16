Catastrophe
Colonials clobber Trojans 49-0 in a one-sided affair
UNIONTOWN, Pa. – For the 3rd week in a row Hampshire finished the game with a goose egg on the scoreboard as Albert Gallatin physically imposed their will on both sides of the ball in a 49-0 blowout.
“The game was numbing as a head coach, when you are already depleted because of injuries to starters, then you lose most of your offensive output with guys going down early — it just hurts,” said Hampshire Head Coach Aaron Rule.
Albert Gallatin dominated from the start as Dylan Shea received the opening kick and returned it 89-yards for a touchdown to give the Colonials a 7-0 lead. The Colonials were never forced to punt as the offense totaled 312 yards, with 288-yards rushing. The Colonial offense controlled the clock running the rock 38 times, and moving the chains 19 times on a total of 43 plays. The black shirts averaged 7.3 yards per play.
“I think the long drives are what I am most proud of this year,” Albert Gallatin Head Coach
Drew Dindl told the Herald Standard. “We’ve had a lot of long drives, and I don’t think there is much better than getting long drives and taking time off the clock. I am proud of those guys for continuing to do it over and over. I think we’ve had at least one every game.”
The Colonial defense physically dominated the line of scrimmage finishing with 10 tackles for a loss while the secondary picked off 2 passes, returning 1 for a touchdown.
Hampshire finished with 26-yards of total offense (20 rushing, 6 passing). In fact, the Trojans gained more yards from AG penalties (40-yards) than rushing and passing combined.
The green and white offense failed to gain traction going 0-for-7 on 3rd down and 0-for-2 on 4th down. Turnovers plagued the offense as well coughing up the football 4 times with 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles.
One bright spot was the performance of backup punter Eli Spencer. The freshman blasted a 58-yard punt, which forced the Patriots to launch their drive from inside the 20.
Statistically for the Trojans, Tra Bryson had 1 completion for 10 yards, Alex Hott had 1 completion for 1-yard, and Easton Shanholtz had 2 completions for -5 yards and 2 interceptions.
The ground game wasn’t much better for Hampshire as senior RB Hunter Staub finished with 21 yards on 8 carries, Chris Carr had 12 yards on 7 runs, and Jacob Staub had 5 yards on 3 rushes.
Hampshire had 33 plays in total averaging 0.8 yards per play. Hampshire picked up 5 first downs in the game, 3 of them as a result of penalty.
Sam Moreland, Bryan Armstrong, and Jacob Whelan led the team in tackles with 5 each. Seth Dunham finished with 4 tackles while Alex Hott and Ashton Haslacker recorded 3.
Albert Gallatin tallied its 3rd shutout of the season to improve to 5-1. With the victory over Hampshire the Colonials are guaranteed a winning season for the first time since consolidation began in 1987.
Next up for Hampshire (0-7) is a road trip to Berkeley Springs on Friday Oct. 18 with kickoff at 7 p.m. The Indians (1-5) picked up their only victory in two years defeating Hancock 60-0 in early September. Berkeley Springs has dropped games against Petersburg 25-14, Keyser 59-0, Frankfort 48-0, Moorefield 63-14, and Brunswick 42-7. Hampshire has won 7 games in a row against the Indians with the last loss coming in 1991. The Trojans hold an overall advantage in the series that started in 1974 with a record of (21-4). o
