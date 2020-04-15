As of right now, there are a total of 12 teams that have been enshrined into the Hampshire County Hall of Fame. Safe to assume those 12 teams would be scattered across my Top Ten list of all-time best teams in Hampshire County. But you know what they say when you assume something, “you make a donkey out of you and me.”
My number 10 team (Hampshire Baseball 2013) has to wait until 2023 to be eligible for the Hall. My number 9 team (Romney Football 1950), to my disbelief, has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
I have spent weeks with my nose buried deep in the archives of the Hampshire Review researching which teams should make my Top Ten list. When I discovered the 1950 RHS football team finished the season undefeated my only question was: how have they been omitted?
Why does the ’50 football team belong on the list?
The word UNDEFEATED stands on its own merit. Romney finished the season 9-0-1 with the only blemish on the perfect season being a 0-0 tie against a 7-win Moorefield squad.
Ron E. Pyles noted in his historical review of Romney High School football, “In reflecting over past deeds and accomplishments one can but ponder to what heights the 1950 Pioneers might have soared had they not on that fateful October day tied the Moorefield Yellow Jackets in a game that was totally dominated by the Blue and Gray. However, such wishful thinking is but conjecture. The stark reality is that Moorefield turned back the charge of the Romney team on three separate and magnificent goal line stands and in so doing prevented Coach Dick McElwee from possibly winning a 2nd consecutive Class B State Football Championship.”
The Blue and Gray scored a total of 376 points in 1950 for an average of 37.6 points per game. The Pioneers were stingy on defense as well, allowing a season total of 79 points for an average of 7.9 points per game.
Perhaps the biggest reason the Romney gridders of 1950 have not received the respect they deserve is because they have been overshadowed by the state champion Pioneers of 1949.
No disrespect towards the ’49 squad, but they lost their final game of the regular season to Keyser 13-7, yet still qualified for the state championship. With 1-loss on their resume, RHS went on to beat Wirt County (Elizabeth) 20-19 in Parkersburg to take the crown.
Lost from the 1949 state title team were 8 starters including 3/4ths of the starting backfield. However, this would not prove to be a deterrent to the 1950 Pioneers as they charged forward to an undefeated season, while setting a record as the all-time season scoring champs in the history of RHS football.
Returning starters from the ’49 state championship club were Jack Heavener, Bill Long, and Kenny Parker. Returning lettermen were George Baird, Bud Landis, “Teenie” Payne, and Robert Petry.
So prolific was the 1950 Pioneer offense that not only did the team set the all-time season scoring record at RHS, it also was responsible for producing several individual scoring records as well. The top 4 scorers on the 1950 team were halfback Robert Petry with 84 points, fullback “Teenie” Payne with 68 points, halfback Jackie Heavener with 66 points, and senior end Bill Long with 54 points. The 84 points scored by Petry represent the most points scored in a single season by any RHS player, and Bill Long’s record of 54 points on 9 touchdowns, represent the most points scored in a single season by an offensive end.
Also gaining notoriety on the 1950 team was 2nd year starter Kenny “Burr” Parker, who was selected to both the All-State and All Northern First Teams as an offensive guard.
For the first time since the team’s inception in 1931, the Keyser Golden Tornado did not appear on the Romney football schedule. It is only speculation, but perhaps Coach McElwee decided that if he couldn’t beat Keyser with his 1949 team, then he had best drop them from the schedule. This logic would seem particularly true in light of the fact that prior to the start of the season, optimism was high that this team had the talent to return to the state playoffs. Replacing Keyser on the schedule was the West Virginia School for the Deaf. This was the first matchup between the 2 schools since they played to a 13-13 tie in 1934.
Although the 1950 Pioneers didn’t lose a single game, they were not afforded the opportunity to play for a state championship.
Here’s the best part, the Pioneers appear to have a strong argument to lay claim to a portion of the 1950 state championship nevertheless.
In 1950, the teams that were featured in the Class B state championship game were based on a formula that selected Poca (8-1) to play Vinson (8-1-1). Here’s the asterisk: those teams never played. Since no game took place, both teams claimed a state championship. What hogwash.
In my opinion, in order to be the best, you have to beat the best, and in 1950 Romney was the defending state champs. Let’s take a look at Vinson. The Tigers won 8 games that season, but they also lost to Ceredo-Kenova 25-21 and tied 2-win Barboursville 6-6.
Reminder, Romney’s only hiccup was a 0-0 dogfight against 7-win Moorefield.
How about the Dots of Poca? Well, they finished the season with an (8-1) overall record, losing to rival Nitro 6-0. Nitro was nothing special in 1950 as they won a total of 6 games, but a loss is a loss. Poca had a loss, Romney didn’t.
If the Pioneers could have punched the pigskin across the goal line 1 time against Moorefield, this team might have been back-to-back state champs with an undefeated season with an argument to be the best team to ever play in Hampshire County.
Unfortunately for the 1950 Pioneers, just a few yards separates them from being the best team of all-time and being forgotten.
The 1950 Romney football team is destined to be a part of the Hampshire County Hall of Fame.
