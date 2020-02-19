“Warm weather, good mast and the rut was over,” Wildlife Biologist Rich Rogers of the Division of Natural Resources’ Romney office summed up.
Hunters harvested 99,437 white-tailed deer in West Virginia during the 2019-20 season.
The harvest was 9 percent below the 108,856 deer taken in 2018 and 13 percent below the 5-year average of 114,520.
The total in Hampshire County hit 2,828 for the 5 seasons — buck, antlerless, muzzleloader, archery and Mountaineer Heritage. Hampshire’s total was 7th highest among the counties, fueled in large part by its buck totals.
A breakdown of the statewide numbers shows 36,472 bucks were harvested during the traditional buck firearm season, 28,336 antlerless deer were killed during all antlerless firearm seasons, 29,508 deer were harvested by bows and crossbows, 4,522 deer were taken by muzzleloader hunters, and 599 deer were taken with primitive bow or muzzleloaders during Mountaineer Heritage season in January.
Buck: Buck firearm season is always the biggest deer hunt in the state and 2019 was no exception.
Hunters took a total of 36,742 bucks in the last week of November and 1st week of December, but that was down from the 44,599 take in 2018.
For Hampshire County, the decline was similar — 1,221 this fall compared to 1,471 a year earlier.
Antlerless Deer: The 2019 antlerless deer harvest, which includes those taken during the youth/ season, was 13 percent less than 32,571 in 2018 and 21 percent below the 5-year average of 36,082.
“It is important to note that the antlerless harvest is the key component to any deer management strategy, as it controls the future deer population,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the Wildlife Resources Section.
The top 10 counties were: Preston (1,663), Upshur (1,196), Ritchie (1,108), Lewis (1,075), Hampshire (966), Roane (940), Monroe (938), Jackson (907), Barbour (873) and Wood (866).
A year earlier, Hampshire’s antlerless total was 1,068.
Muzzleloader Season: The 2019 muzzleloader harvest of 4,522 deer, which does not include 570 deer taken with side-lock and flintlock muzzleloaders in the Mountaineer Heritage season, was 7 percent more than the 2018 harvest of 4,234, and 7 percent below the 5-year average of 4,839.
The top 10 counties were: Preston (235), Randolph (234), Nicholas (173), Braxton (165), Upshur (150), Jackson (146), Fayette (145), Greenbrier (139), Webster (137) and Lewis (120).
Hampshire hunters took 116 deer during muzzleloader season, up from 111 in 2018.
Archery and Crossbow: The bow and crossbow harvest of 29,508 deer, which does not include 29 recurve and longbow harvested deer in the Mountaineer Heritage season, was 11 percent more than the 2018 harvest of 26,613 and 10 percent above the 5-year average of 26,833.
The proportion of the harvest taken using a crossbow increased and was greater than deer reportedly taken by a bow for the 3rd year.
The top 10 counties were: Preston (1,680), Randolph (1,139), Kanawha (998), Raleigh (979), Wyoming (969), Upshur (947), Fayette (897), Mercer (763), Nicholas (743) and Wood (714).
Hampshire’s total was 506, up significantly from 2018’s total of 355. Rogers attributed the surge to the rut.
“The rut was in full swing during the entire period of bow season and it was a lot of fun,” Rogers said.
Mountaineer Heritage: Nine deer were taken during the 4 days in January, compared to 10 in the 1st Mountaineer Heritage season a year ago.
Rogers said the kill totals don’t represent the participation during the heritage season.
“If you were going to get a deer, it was going to be early,” he noted. “Mountaineer Heritage is just a good time to get out in the woods.” o
