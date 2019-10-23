It only took 4 working days for Pioneer Pole Buildings to complete the shell for the new conference center at Hampshire Park. If you haven’t had a chance to see it, you should take a few minutes to ride up River Road and check it out. It really is an impressive building. We will begin taking bids to complete the work on the interior this week.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air-conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including: 4-H Camp, weddings, wedding receptions, business meetings, business conferences, family reunions, birthday parties, baby showers, retreats, camps for organizations, anniversary celebrations, craft shows, class reunions, holiday celebrations, and picnics.
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at (304) 822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Jump Start Basketball Clinic
Plans are complete for our seventh annual Jump Start Basketball Clinic. Jump Start is open to all boys and girls in grades three-through-eight. The girls’ clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon until 4 p.m. at the HHS gym. The boys’ clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, and will be split into 2 sessions. Grades 3 and 4 will meet from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., followed by grades 5 through 8 from 10 a.m. until noon. Registration fee for Jump Start will be $10.
Jump Start will focus on individual and team skills and fundamentals. Julieanne Buckley, girls’ head basketball coach at HHS, will run the girls’ session, and Dan Alkire, head boys’ basketball coach at HHS, will run the boys’ clinics.
To register for the clinics, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you the day of the clinic. You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at HHS the day of the clinic.
Jump Start is a great way to get prepared for our upcoming youth basketball leagues, Biddy Buddy and the Intermediate Basketball League. Don’t miss this chance to learn to play the game the Trojan Way.
Chuck Parsons Memorial Bowling Tournament
HCP&R and Wilson Lanes will sponsor the seventh annual Chuck Parsons Memorial Bowling Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at noon at Wilson Lanes. The 3-game USBC sanctioned tourney is open to all walk-in single men and women bowlers, and the registration fee for all entries is $30, with unlimited re-entries welcomed. A guaranteed first prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the tournament champion.
All bowlers will need to be currently sanctioned using the book average from the 2018-19 season or the 2019 summer season. The handicap for the tourney will be 90% of 220. Proceeds from the tournament will be donated to HCP&R to help fund summer youth programs.
The tournament is dedicated to the memory of Chuck Parsons, an avid bowler and supporter of youth sports, who died unexpectedly in October 2012. Questions regarding the tourney should be directed to Wilson Lanes at (304) 822-4100.
Hampshire Mat Club
Registrations are now being accepted for the Hampshire Mat Club, a youth wrestling organization supported by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation for boys and girls ages 4 through 15. The HMC teaches folkstyle wrestling, which is the same format used in high school and college wrestling. Wrestlers will be classified by both age and weight for competition. The Mat Club practices 3 nights per week until the matches begin and twice per week thereafter.
HMC will once again compete in the Mason Dixon League, which features teams from the surrounding West Virginia and Virginia area, and tournaments in that league will be held on weekends during December, January and February. The Club will also attend other tourneys around the area, including state competitions.
The registration fee for the Hampshire Mat Club is $25. To register, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at the first practice, which will be Monday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Old Romney Middle School Gym. o
