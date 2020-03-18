SUNRISE SUMMIT – Before the suspension of athletics last week, the Trojan softball team squeezed in a scrimmage with John Handley and the girls were able to put up a flurry of runs knocking off the Judges 19-14.
Coming off a season with some struggles at the plate, the 19 run outburst over the course of 7 innings was an exciting way to start the 2020 season for the Trojans.
“We primarily kept our starters in for 4 innings then gave some kids some opportunities to see the field later,” explained Coach Kevin Combs
“I like having some scrimmages to find out what we need to focus on. I wasn’t crazy about our hitting, but we seemed to put some runners in motion which was good and we were aggressive on the base paths.”
Although the score may indicate that the defense struggled in the field, Coach Combs felt differently.
“I thought we looked better defensively than offensively, to be honest, even though the score doesn't look that way. We turned 3 double plays and made some other nice plays in the field.”
MacKenzie Corbin took the mound and pitched the first four innings while Gracie Fields pitched 2 innings and Maggie Odom finished off the job on the mound.
Although the scrimmage was an uplifting experience for the Trojans, the mood quickly changed as the WVSSAC suspended spring sports that canceled all events until April 10.
“I got the phone call on Friday morning, and I met the kids that afternoon,” said Coach Combs
“It just doesn’t feel right. There isn’t too much we can do about it. I’ve got a great group of girls that have put in the work, it has been a big downer for them.”
Combs did give his team some advice on how to stay sharp during this time period.
“Get out in the backyard, get your brother, sister, mom, or whoever to play some ball. Do what you can, keep working, keep hitting, keep throwing, and do the best you can.” o
