MARTINSBURG – It was a stellar Saturday on the mat this past weekend as 9 Trojan grapplers punched their ticket to Huntington with a top four finish in their respective weight classes.
Sending 9 kids to states certainly exceeded expectations for the Trojans this season.
“I figured I would only get about 4 or 5 kids to go, 6 at the most,” said coach Ed Hardinger.
“We did well on Saturday, sending 9 to Huntington, I’m happy with that.”
One of the most impressive performances out of the Trojans was in the 170-pound weight class as junior Luke Alkire (29-10) took home the silver medal with a 2nd place finish.
“I am very pleased with Luke. He needs to stay compact and not get stretched out, but he has been wrestling better,” said Hardinger.
Luke pinned Gunnar Godsey at the 1:36 mark in the semifinals to earn a spot in the championship match, but Gabriel Tost of Hedgesville proved to be too strong as he came away with victory.
Senior Ben Lambert (37-1) was seeded #2 entering regional competition with his only loss this season to Jamie Kilmer of Musselman who was seeded #1. Lambert beat Zane Milburn of Spring Mills in his semifinal match 1-0 for a chance to get revenge on the top seeded Kilmer, but after 3 hard fought rounds in the 285-pound championship, Kilmer came out on top 6-2 to capture the regional crown.
In the 106-pound weight class, Miguel Elmer (30-20) defeated Emily Earehart in the consolation bracket and wound up in 4th place.
Sophomore Gabe Hamm (11-19) will represent Hampshire in the 113-pound division.
In the 132-pound class, Ben MacArthur (5-11) pinned Arch Fox of Hedgesville to punch his ticket to Huntington coming in 4th place.
Junior Grant Landis (25-20) finished in 3rd place beating Ashton Hylton of Hedgesville 7-4 and pinning Joseph Vrobel of Washington to grab the bronze in the 152-pound division.
Twin brother Wesley Landis (23-21) came in 4th place in the 160-pound class pinning Dylan Loomis of Washington and Reginald Taylor of Hedgesville.
Hunter Staub (23-5) gutted out a tough performance while fighting off the flu to come in 4th place and will represent the Trojans in the 182-pound weight class.
Freshman Jacob Staub (31-13) won his opening match by pin over Luke Fauver and picked up another win in the consolation bracket over Nolan Choiniere of Spring Mills to secure 4th place and earn his first trip to Huntington.
Three other Trojans also competed at regionals over the weekend. Freshman Levi Richman (11-33) finished 5th in the 138-pound weight class while freshman Tavis Buckley (14-36) and sophomore Seth Dunham (13-23) just missed out on making the cut finishing in 6th place at 145-pounds and 220-pounds respectively.
The first round of the 2020 high school wrestling championships begins on Thursday, Feb. 27 in Huntington.
So what will be the focus at practice leading up to states?
“Intensity. During practice this week its no more do it when I feel like doing it, it’s going to be quicker and right now,” stated Hardinger.
