The Trojans physically pound Bishop Walsh to pickup a win on opening day
SUNRISE SUMMIT — It was a sunny afternoon on Sunrise Summit last Saturday as the Trojan girls soccer squad won their opener against Bishop Walsh 3-2.
Morgan Pyles collected 2 goals, scoring the 1st goal of the season to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead, then scored the winning goal on a penalty kick late in the contest, to break a 2-2 tie giving the Trojans a 3-2 advantage and enough to clinch victory.
“Morgan kept her head and stayed poised throughout the entire contest. She demands the best of herself,” said Head Coach Troy Crane after the game.
The Trojans scored their 2nd goal of the game off of Nicole McManamay’s relentless effort to attack the goalie, who bobbled a
shot, and Nicole was there to pickup the rebound and drive the ball into the back of the net.
Hampshire peppered the net with 23 shots with Pyles taking 10 shots, Nicole McManamay booting 7 shots, and Emma Shreve taking 4 shots.
The crossbar took a beating on Saturday as well with 6 shots smacking off it.
So what was the key to victory for the Trojans according to Coach Crane?
“Sticking with the game plan and keeping positive throughout the contest. We had six shots hit the cross bar and several other missed opportunities on goal. Their goalie had 13 saves and ours had 3. That can be self-deflating when the shots are not falling any given night. Yet, defensively I feel we kept increasing our pressure as the game went on. We knew BW was going to be very organized and that they wouldn’t beat themselves.”
Not everything was roses for Hampshire as there were signs of a team still working out early season miscues.
“Mentally we got frustrated and at times fired shots on goal when we needed to make the extra pass. Also, anticipating and making runs sooner instead of watching the game,” said Coach Crane.
Watching this team play there is little doubt that they use a tenacious and relentless offensive scheme that allows for them to create turnovers and put pressure on the opposition. This squad simply wants to outwork its opponents in order to win.
We will play some teams who have better all around touch then us and we will play teams with far better depth than us.”
Crane continued, “In a 20 game season it is hard to bring that style each and every night. If we are going to be successful that is what we have to do while at the same time we need to keep developing our technical areas.”
Scoring for Bishop Walsh was Maddy Brown who found the back of the net in her first game as a Spartan and forward Cathy Cessna.
The Trojans were back in action last night with a game in Sunrise Summit against the Frankfort Falcons. To check on the results of the game, follow @NickCarroll_ on Twitter or find scoring updates posted on Facebook.
Hampshire (1-0) has a game scheduled at Keyser on Thursday, Aug. 29 with kickoff starting at 5 p.m. then a game on the road at Spring Mills on Tuesday, Sept. 3 with varsity kicking off at 5:30 p.m. o
