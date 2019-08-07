Legally harvested, mounted trophy white-tailed bucks with a Pope and Young Club or Boone and Crockett Club net score of 140 or greater may be entered into the display. The DNR also is seeking fish that meet the DNR’s trophy citation guidelines.
“This display is a tremendous draw at West Virginia’s Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days and attracts thousands of visitors each year,” said display organizers James Walker and Tyler Evans, DNR wildlife biologists. “This is a great opportunity to show off your big buck or trophy fish.”
The display entries will be chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis due to space constraints. No more than five fish of any species will be accepted for the display. Each hunter and angler who displays their trophy deer or fish at the two-day event will be entered in a drawing for several valuable prizes.
For more information about entering a qualifying buck, email Tyler Evans at Tyler.S.Evans@wv.gov. For fish, email James Walker at James.A.Walker@wv.gov. Hunters and anglers also may call 304-924-6211 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In addition to the DNR, event sponsors include the West Virginia Wildlife Federation and Toyota. o
