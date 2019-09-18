SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Hampshire girls soccer squad has maintained their unbeaten streak as they dismantled Fort Hill 4-2 last week then survived a dogfight with Martinsburg in comeback fashion in a 2-2 tie to bring their overall record to 7-0-1 on the season.
When asked if the team is starting to feel pressure of the unbeaten streak Coach Troy Crane explained his team remains focused on the task at hand.
“In all honesty we do not feel the pressure.”
Coach Crane continued, “At this point, we are so focused on ourselves and playing our style and putting two halves together, and we have yet to put it all together. We have allowed the score on the scoreboard to dictate our effort and focus. If we are up by 2 or 3 we change our focus, and that has almost come back to haunt us.”
Against Fort Hill the Trojans used their physical style of play to punish the Sentinels led by Emma ‘Speed’ Shreve who buried 2 goals while Nicole McManamay and Maggie Slocum each tallied 1 goal.
The scoring onslaught has been a result of capitalizing on direct set pieces, and something the Trojans have worked on religiously in practice.
“Many times these type of games come down to situational sets. It’s something we coach up in big games,” explained Coach Crane.
Against Martinsburg the Bulldogs took an early 1-0 lead into the locker rooms at halftime then after 7 minutes in the 2nd half, notched their 2nd goal to take a 2-0 lead.
Refusing to give up on the game, the Trojans fought back with intensity and effort as Nicole McManamay found the back of the net then Maggie Slocum scored on a direct kick from outside the area code to tie the game 2-2.
After the game Coach Crane talked about his team fighting back, “In one of the greatest games you will ever see, games like this are the games that can propel your team forward. If and only if you can weather the storm and face the adversity with positive team focus and team effort. We are not a team that is going to give up, its not in our DNA.”
The Trojans (7-0-1) will put their unbeaten streak on the line with an away game in Short Gap on Thursday Sept. 19 with kickoff at 4 p.m. o
