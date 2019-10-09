The 2019 season continues to feature peaks and valleys
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Last week was a perfect microcosm of the season as Hampshire won a gutsy performance against Keyser 4-3, followed by an outstanding effort in a 2-0 loss against Musselman, then a no-show in a 12-0 loss against Allegany.
The win against Keyser on Tuesday night wrapped up the season sweep of the Golden Tornado led by the sniper Andrew Strawn who buried the biscuit 3 times to record a hat trick.
This is the 2nd time this season Strawn has finished the game with 3 goals, and if he continues to boot the ball with this type of efficiency, he will have so many hat tricks he will need a hat rack.
“Andrew has a strong foot and is extremely accurate. If he can learn to power through contact and still get his shot off he will be deadly,” said Hampshire Coach Shawn Healy.
Brady Pyles scored the other goal for Hampshire against Keyser while Carter Smith, Austin Voit, and Nathan McDuffie each had an assist.
“Keyser always puts their best game on display against us,” said Healy.
“We have had only 1 easy win against them in the last 6 tries. We were able to out grit them and come out on top.”
On Thursday, Hampshire squared off with an extremely talented Musselman team (7-3-1) and held the Applemen to just 1 goal until 2 minutes left in the game.
As Coach Healy has aluded to throughout the season, the focus is growth and improvement in each game for his team and once again the 2-0 result shows development within the program.
“Against Musselmen we were able to shut down their attack for most of the game. This is the 2nd time we have held our own against a power team from the panhandle,” explained Healy.
Just as the roller coaster was gaining speed and climbing higher, on Saturday the ride took a vertical turn south and went into complete free fall against Allegany as the Campers won 12-0.
Coach Healy didn’t have much to say about his team after that lopsided effort, “We buried our heads in the sand.”
On Monday night Healy was hoping his emus would pull their heads out of the beach but unfortunately weather caused the game against Washington to be postponed until Oct. 18. The Trojans (4-10-1) are back in action this evening against the Northern Huskies with kickoff starting at 7 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.