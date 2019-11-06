Dig Pink raises funds
The Hampshire volleyball team raised $742 from their Dig Pink efforts. They have not yet decided exactly where the money will be donated to.
WVU’s Potomac State College holding Men’s Soccer Clinic
West Virginia University Potomac State College is holding a Men’s Soccer ID Clinic on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Stayman Field. Men’s Soccer Coach Ethan Patrick invites high school male soccer players and athletes from West Virginia and surrounding areas to participate in the ID Clinic and discover all the exciting things happening with the men’s soccer team at Potomac State College.
The schedule is as follows:
9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. - Registration
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Technical practice
11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. - Lunch
12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - Campus tour
2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Game play
3:30 p.m. - Wrap up/Questions
Participants should bring a bagged lunch, water, a soccer ball, and training equipment such as cleats, shin guards, etc. Participants must bring completed physical and waiver forms to the clinic in order to participate.
Registration can be found online at potomacstatecollege.edu; athletics; men’s soccer; ID Clinic Registration. Cost is $70/person, and checks/money can be paid upon arrival the day of the camp. For more information, contact Coach Patrick at Ethan.Patrick@mail.wvu.edu or at (315) 576-4444.
Garett Sherman Named WVU Potomac State College Athletic Director
Lucas Taylor, dean of Student Experience at West Virginia University Potomac State College, is pleased to announce the hiring of Garett Sherman as the College’s new athletic director.
“Garett will be leading Potomac State athletics into an exciting future as we continue to grow and build on the tradition of success we’ve experienced in previous years,” Taylor said.
Sherman arrives at PSC after serving as Athletic Director at the University of Maine at Fort Kent. At UMFK, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics institution, he provided direction for the college’s eight varsity sports, managed the athletic facilities and oversaw the department’s fundraising efforts.
A native of Cumberland, Md., Sherman began his collegiate athletic career in 2006 when he was named an assistant men’s basketball coach on the NJCAA level at Allegany College of Maryland. In 2008, he was named the head women’s basketball coach at ACM and quickly revitalized the program earning MD JUCO, Region XX and District J Basketball Coach of the Year honors in 2009 and again in 2011. While at ACM, Sherman also held the roles of physical education instructor and assistant facilities supervisor.
WVSSAC approves girls state wrestling tournament
According to WVMat.com, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and the wrestling coaches association have approved a girls “state” wrestling tournament.
The event is scheduled at Parkersburg South High School on Feb. 8, 2020. Although this won’t be an official state tournament, it will be used as a trial basis to gauge interest and participation of female wrestlers.
