It’s a crazy world we live in nowadays as I’ve stated several times before. Our fast-paced society has slammed on the brakes and came to a halt. I’ve always believed that everything happens for a reason and in this case it’s time to hit the reset button and go back to the way things were when I grew up.
With school out, we have been spending more time outside and together as a family. Last week we dug some ramps, explored a cool rock cliff, and found a northern slimy salamander along the way.
Under the rock cliff you could see the remnants of where someone had a fire a long time ago.
There were what are called “honeycomb” rock formations present as well.
If you’re ever driving across the Scenic Highway there is a pull over area where you can see and read about the honeycomb rocks.
After that I searched the woods for the perfect grape vine to swing on but couldn’t find a safe one. I have fond memories of swinging on grape vines during my youth with my dad and friends. We were lucky that nobody broke anything.
The other day Kelsey and I took a four-wheeler ride over to our hunting blind and cleared some shooting lanes. We put a mineral block out and discussed what we wanted to plant in the food plot.
The blind was in good shape and I’m already looking forward to Fall. I sure am glad I was fortunate enough to get a couple of deer last year as we’ve been enjoying some tasty meals during this hiatus.
The fish are starting to bite as the water temperatures are slowly warming up. We took a trip to the pond and the bluegills kept us busy for a couple of hours.
West Virginia residents don’t need a fishing license from now until April 24th so get out there and wet a line somewhere close by.
Nothing will take your mind off the doom and gloom like a big ole bass, trout, musky or catfish whatever you choose to fish for.
It’s a great time to take a bike ride although it’s been several years since I’ve been on one. I remember riding all over the place on my bike back in the day. Kelsey has caught on and has given me some much-needed exercise.
The dogs have been enjoying their daily walks with us. The sunshine and warmer temperatures have been a welcome sight along with the beautiful spring blooming trees and flowers.
The grass is getting greener by the day and is ready to be cut although I seem to procrastinate as long as I can when it comes to that.
Everything has popped out at once around here, especially this past week. The spring peepers have been serenading the woods every evening, which is always music to the ears.
It was windy as all get out the past couple of days so I figured it would be a great time to fly a kite. Kelsey had never flown one before so we tried although it didn’t last long with the Mach 10 winds.
The dang wind ripped the string handle out of Kelsey’s hand more than once. I got some more exercise running like a mad man chasing after the flopping kite uttering a few choice words under my breath along the way.
In the end the kite flying attempt turned into aggravation, as it was a cheap kite that started falling apart on the first crash. Needless to say, it ended up in the trash.
I’m taking this downtime to reconnect with nature and pass on the things that I use to do for entertainment to Kelsey.
It’s crazy how things have changed not only in my lifetime but in Kelsey’s short 8-year time period as well.
I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t concerned about what may happen in the years to come but realize that it is out of my control in the end.
Hang in there, get outside and we’ll get through this nasty pandemic.
The fish are biting, spring is here and so are our beautiful wild and wonderful West Virginia mountains. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.